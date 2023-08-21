July 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In July

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,822,170 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 403,108

HM Land Registry completed 1,822,173 applications in July compared with 1,912,634 in June and 1,894,807 last July 2022, of which:

306,473 were applications for register updates compared with 313,954 in June

1,018,934 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,060,430 in June

193,637 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 204,682 in June

89,790 were transactions for value compared with 81,909 in June

18,484 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,878 in June

Click here for the full press release