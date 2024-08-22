July 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2024.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In July:

HM Land Registry completed more than 2,092,550 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 468,348

HM Land Registry completed 2,092,554 applications in July compared with 1,842,891 in June and 1,912,634 last July 2023, of which:

318,267 were applications for register updates compared with 284,447 in June

1,190,880 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,045,163 in June

214,947 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 194,273 in June

93,549 were transactions for value compared with 89,370 in June

19,357 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,795 in June

