HM Land Registry
|Printable version
July 2025 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2025.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In July:
- HM Land Registry completed over 2,052,580 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 461,467
HM Land Registry completed 2,052,588 applications in July compared with 1,883,560 in June 2025 and 2,092,554 last July 2024, of which:
- 313,380 were applications for register updates compared with 269,147 in June
- 1,184,040 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,089,639 in June
- 218,523 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 208,276 in June
- 94,452 were transactions for value compared with 75,499 in June
- 15,530 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 13,831 in June
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/july-2025-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for June 202521/08/2025 13:25:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Enhancements to the portal in summer 202514/08/2025 09:05:00
As part of our programme of continual improvement to our digital services, we have made a number of enhancements to the portal.
HM Land Registry accepts Qualified Electronic Signatures04/08/2025 09:20:00
Adopting this technology will bring greater security and ease for anyone involved in buying or selling residential or commercial property.
June 2025 Transaction Data22/07/2025 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2025.
Annual Report 2024-25 reveals progress in digital transformation and improving speed of service21/07/2025 15:20:00
Better serving our customers and the property market, our Annual Report and Accounts 2024-25, was recently (18 July 2025) published.
May 2025 Transaction Data23/06/2025 15:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2025.
UK House Price Index for April 202519/06/2025 11:25:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
UK House Price Index for April 202518/06/2025 15:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.