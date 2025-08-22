July 2025 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2025.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In July:

HM Land Registry completed over 2,052,580 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 461,467

HM Land Registry completed 2,052,588 applications in July compared with 1,883,560 in June 2025 and 2,092,554 last July 2024, of which:

313,380 were applications for register updates compared with 269,147 in June

1,184,040 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,089,639 in June

218,523 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 208,276 in June

94,452 were transactions for value compared with 75,499 in June

15,530 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 13,831 in June

