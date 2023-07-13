Crown Commercial Service
July customer newsletter
Every month our customer newsletter features the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities.
How to put national buying power to work for local regeneration and placemaking initiatives11/07/2023 15:10:00
David Bemrose, Head of Account Strategy for Local Government, explains how CCS uses its national buying power to make it easier for local authorities to invest in local communities.
How Crown Commercial Service can help tackle energy inefficiency in social housing26/06/2023 16:10:00
CCS’s new Housing Maintenance and Repair Dynamic Purchasing System can help tackle energy inefficiency in UK social housing.
Crown Commercial Service announces the next-generation Demand Management and Renewables Agreement25/05/2023 10:15:00
Crown Commercial Service awards a new Demand Management and Renewables Agreement, accelerating the UK's net zero goals by helping improve public sector energy consumption and efficiency.
Discover why UK SBS uses CCS to procure its energy efficiency requests25/05/2023 09:15:00
In this case study, you will learn how UK Small Business Services (UKSBS) uses Crown Commercial Service’s energy agreement to further its sustainability goals.
Crown Commercial Service announces the next iteration of a Memorandum of Understanding with Hewlett Packard Enterprise19/05/2023 09:25:00
We are pleased to announce we have signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to enable public sector organisations to accelerate their cloud journey.
Levelling the playing field: The benefits of working with SMEs and how public sector organisations can make it easier for them to bid for work – Procurement Essentials15/05/2023 15:25:00
SMEs are the backbone of any healthy economy; they drive growth, provide employment opportunities and open new markets.
Changes to our agreements in April11/05/2023 10:15:00
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
How we helped public sector customers save an estimated £627 million on their energy bills11/05/2023 09:15:00
In total, our customers paid an estimated £627 million less than they would have done had they been billed at the EBRS support prices.