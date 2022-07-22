Friday 22 Jul 2022 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
June 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In June:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,839,110 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 433,271

HM Land Registry completed 1,839,118 applications in June compared with 1,983,661 in May and 1,944,893 last June 2021, of which:

  • 341,908 were applications for register updates compared with 374,672 in May
  • 970,694 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,064,783 in May
  • 239,495 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 235,827 in May
  • 15,942 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,905 in May

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/june-2022-transaction-data

