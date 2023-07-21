HM Land Registry
|Printable version
June 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In June:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,912,630 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 426,264
HM Land Registry completed 1,912,634 applications in June compared with 1,828,515 in May and 1,839,118last June 2022, of which:
- 313,954 were applications for register updates compared with 319,404 in May
- 1,060,430 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,013,801 in May
- 204,682 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 177,655 in May
- 81,909 were transactions for value compared with 86,574 in May
- 18,878 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,649 in May
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/june-2023-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for May 202320/07/2023 15:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
May 2023 Transaction Data21/06/2023 13:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2023.
UK House Price Index for April 202321/06/2023 12:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
New in the portal: flag and filter requisitions24/05/2023 13:15:00
These updates come as part of a wider set of service enhancements that help to reduce delays.
UK House Price Index for March 202324/05/2023 12:15:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
April 2023 Transaction Data23/05/2023 13:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2023.
Save applications earlier in the portal26/04/2023 09:05:00
This change comes as part of a wider set of service improvements.
March 2023 Transaction Data25/04/2023 15:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2023.