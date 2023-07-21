Friday 21 Jul 2023 @ 14:10
HM Land Registry
June 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In June:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,912,630 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 426,264

HM Land Registry completed 1,912,634 applications in June compared with 1,828,515 in May and 1,839,118last June 2022, of which:

  • 313,954 were applications for register updates compared with 319,404 in May
  • 1,060,430 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,013,801 in May
  • 204,682 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 177,655 in May
  • 81,909 were transactions for value compared with 86,574 in May
  • 18,878 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,649 in May

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/june-2023-transaction-data

