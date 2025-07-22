Tuesday 22 Jul 2025 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

June 2025 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2025.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In June:

  • HM Land Registry completed 1,883,560 applications to change or query the Land Register 
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 422,048

HM Land Registry completed 1,883,560 applications in June compared with 1,817,911 in May 2025 and 1,842,891 last June 2024, of which: 

  • 269,147 were applications for register updates compared with 265,402 in May
  • 1,089,639 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,069,738 in May
  • 208,276 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 172,964 in May
  • 75,499 were transactions for value compared with 80,298 in May
  • 13,831 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 13,557 in May

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/june-2025-transaction-data

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

Annual Report 2024-25 reveals progress in digital transformation and improving speed of service

21/07/2025 15:20:00

Better serving our customers and the property market, our Annual Report and Accounts 2024-25, was recently (18 July 2025) published.

May 2025 Transaction Data

23/06/2025 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2025.

UK House Price Index for April 2025

19/06/2025 11:25:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

UK House Price Index for April 2025

18/06/2025 15:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

New data and support for law firms to help with land registration

23/05/2025 11:20:00

HM Land Registry has started sharing data with its customers that, combined with the free training it offers, can help law firms get applications right first time.

April 2025 Transaction Data

22/05/2025 14:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2025.

March 2025 Transaction Data

25/04/2025 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2025.

UK House Price Index for February 2025

16/04/2025 12:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Digital service users may need to update browsers

15/04/2025 11:10:00

Users of HM Land Registry’s digital services may need to update their web browsers or operating systems.

How risk-ready is your organisation?