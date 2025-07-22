HM Land Registry
June 2025 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2025.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In June:
- HM Land Registry completed 1,883,560 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 422,048
HM Land Registry completed 1,883,560 applications in June compared with 1,817,911 in May 2025 and 1,842,891 last June 2024, of which:
- 269,147 were applications for register updates compared with 265,402 in May
- 1,089,639 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,069,738 in May
- 208,276 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 172,964 in May
- 75,499 were transactions for value compared with 80,298 in May
- 13,831 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 13,557 in May
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/june-2025-transaction-data
