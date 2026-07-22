HM Land Registry
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June 2026 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2026.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In June:
- HM Land Registry completed over 2,039,830 applications to change or query the Land Register
- The South East topped the table of regional applications with 458,065
HM Land Registry completed 2,039,832 applications in June compared with 1,789,644 in May 2026 and 1,883,560 in June 2025, of which:
- 350,101 were applications for register updates compared with 319,100 in May
- 1,128,364 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,003,312 in May
- 230,202 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 184,734 in May
- 95,818 were transactions for value compared with 84,341 in May
- 21,813 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 14,374 in May
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/june-2026-transaction-data
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