An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Results from the June Agricultural Census 2025 were published today and show the continued long-term trend in declining cattle numbers in Scotland. In 2025, there were 1.65 million cattle, a decrease of 2.6% when compared with the five-year average (2020 to 2024). The decrease was mainly due to fewer female beef cattle, while the number of female dairy cows increased.

Other livestock results show that there were 6.54 million sheep in 2025. This was 2.2% less than the five-year average, but 1.1% more than in 2024. The total number of poultry increased to 12.42 million. The number of pigs fell to 312,300, which was 7.3% less than the five-year average.

The area used to grow wheat increased by 5.4%, while the area for oats decreased by 2.0% when compared with the five-year average. Overall, the area used to grow winter crops (wheat, winter barley and winter oats) increased by 3.6%, while spring planted crops (spring barley and spring oats) decreased by 0.5% when compared with the five-year average.

The agricultural census also found that 66,800 people worked on agricultural holdings in Scotland in 2025 compared with 67,400 in the previous year.

Background

The June Agricultural Census provides an annual update on trends in agricultural activity across the country. It covers all main types of farming and the number of people working on agricultural holdings in Scotland. The 2025 census also included questions on irrigation practices, and drought and flood management strategies.

The full statistical publication is available on the Scottish Government website.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics