An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Results from the June Agricultural Census 2026 were published today and show that the number of cattle increased for the first time since 2021.

In 2026, there were 1.67 million cattle, an increase of 0.7% compared with last year and 1.3% below the five-year average (2021 to 2025).

Annual increases in male cattle, female beef cattle and calves offset a fall in female dairy cattle.

The number of pigs also increased for the first time since 2022 to 327,700. This was 4.9% more than last year and 1.2% below the five-year average.

Other livestock results show there were 6.50 million sheep, 0.5% less than last year and 2.2% below the five-year average, and 11.88 million poultry, 4.4% less than last year.

The area used to grow winter crops (wheat, winter barley and winter oats) increased by 6.9% compared with the five-year average, while spring planted crops (spring barley and spring oats) decreased by 16%. This was largely driven by a 17% reduction in spring barley compared with the five-year average.

The total soft fruit growing area was 1,800 hectares, 10% below the five-year average and its lowest level since 2015, largely due to a decrease in strawberry production.

The agricultural census also found that 66,100 people worked on agricultural holdings in Scotland in 2026, 700 fewer than in 2025.

Background

The June Agricultural Census provides an annual update on trends in agricultural activity across the country. It covers all main types of farming and the number of people working on agricultural holdings in Scotland. The 2026 census also included questions on cattle housing, technology, feed supplements, peatlands, and agricultural tenancy agreements.

The full statistical publication is available on the Scottish Government website.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics