June extends run of warm months

As we reach the half-way point of 2022, June continued the run of each month so far this year reporting above-average temperatures, as warm and dry conditions reigned for much of the month.

According to provisional Met Office figures, June 2022’s average mean temperature* for the UK was 13.9°C, which was 0.6°C above the long-term average (1991-2020). Maximum temperatures were also above average for the month, with 18.6°C the average daily high, some 0.9°C above the long-term figure. This was spurred on by a warm spell in the middle of the month, when temperatures peaked at 32.7°C on 17 June at Heathrow Airport and Santon Downham, in Suffolk. Daily minimum temperatures were somewhat closer to average for many.

However, June’s heat wasn’t spread evenly across the UK, with the highest departures from average along eastern coasts of England and Scotland. England and Scotland both saw average maximum temperatures 1°C more than their long-term averages, at 20°C and 16.6°C respectively, while Wales and Northern Ireland were much closer to their averages, with 18°C and 17.1°C respectively.

Click here for the full blog post