June Programme for Government

Immediate focus on Scotland’s priorities.

First Minister John Swinney has declared the priorities that his government will focus on as part of his vision to deliver for all of Scotland.

The Scottish Government will focus on four areas targeted to have the most immediate benefits for people in their everyday lives. They are:

Eradicating child poverty

Growing the economy

Tackling the climate emergency

Improving public services

In order for work to be prioritised immediately, the First Minister confirmed he will present his first Programme for Government before the Scottish Parliament’s summer recess.

He also committed to work with Members across the chamber to realise Scotland’s potential, in the spirit of the opening of Parliament 25 years ago.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“In setting out my approach to government, I am acutely aware of the economic and fiscal realities we face. “With that important context, today, I will outline the four priorities that will guide my government’s decisions on policy and budget; the four priorities around which I will work to secure cross-party support, for the good of the people of Scotland. “Eradicating child poverty, growing the economy and tackling the climate emergency all link together to support my fourth key priority – to improve Scotland’s public services – not as a cost, but as a vital investment in our future health, equality and prosperity. “I will set out how my government and my cabinet will take practical steps to deliver in these four areas of priority when I present my Programme for Government before the summer recess. “The Programme for Government will be central to a wider range of decision-making that will happen before the summer on key issues on energy, on oil and gas, on reform of the health service and on taxation. Action will be set out on each, tackling the challenges facing Scotland today.”

Background

The date for Programme for Government will be confirmed in due course, subject to Parliamentary timetable.