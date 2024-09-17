Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Junior doctors accept government pay deal
Devastating strikes come to an end as junior doctors accept pay offer by 66%
Junior doctors have accepted the government’s pay offer by 66%, after the most prolonged industrial dispute in the NHS’s history.
Under the deal – which the Health Secretary agreed with BMA leadership within three weeks of coming into office – the government and junior doctors will work together to turn the health service around and resolve wider issues affecting the workforce – including training and rotational placements.
As Lord Ara Darzi set out in his probe into the NHS, this government inherited a broken NHS which is in a critical condition. This is a sentiment shared by doctors, and has been seriously compounded by the impact of strikes.
The deal comes days after the Prime Minister delivered a major speech on NHS reform, saying the government has a profound responsibility to do the hard work required to fix the NHS with long term reform, and the NHS workforce will play an integral part in both designing and delivering the government’s ten year health plan to deliver the necessary reform.
The price of not settling the pay dispute has seen catastrophic impacts not just on the country’s economy – with NHS strikes costing the taxpayer almost £1.7 billion since April last year – but to patients and the nation’s health, with over 1.5 million appointments cancelled. Ending this chaos is a necessary first step in turning around the NHS.
Doctors can now focus on treating their patients, and work with the government to recover and reform the NHS. The government has already taken action to remove red tape preventing general practices from hiring doctors – ensuring more than 1,000 newly qualified GPs can be recruited by the end of the year.
NHS patients will have earlier access to new treatments and the UK will become the home of cutting-edge health research after the launch of The Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicine Pricing, Access and Growth (VPAG) Investment Programme last month – a joint public-private investment programme worth up to £400 million.
The Darzi report has also been welcomed by NHS England and health organisations who have pledged to work closely with the government on its mission to rebuild the NHS.
The Health and Social Care Secretary made reaching a deal his top priority on coming into office, and first spoke with the BMA’s Junior Doctors’ Committee on his first day, ahead of the offer being agreed within weeks.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting yesterday said:
We inherited a broken NHS, the most devastating dispute in the health service’s history, and negotiations hadn’t taken place with the previous Ministers since March.
Things should never have been allowed to get this bad. That’s why I made ending the strikes a priority, and we negotiated an end to them in just three weeks.
I am pleased that our offer has been accepted, ending the strikes ahead of looming winter pressures on the NHS.
This marks the necessary first step in our mission to cut waiting lists, reform the broken health service, and make it fit for the future.
The cumulative impact of the uplifts mean a doctor starting foundation training in the NHS will see their basic pay increase to £36,600, compared to around £32,400 before the deal.
Recognising how disruptive the system of rotations can be for junior doctors, their partners and families, the department will lead a review of the current system, with the intention of reforming the number and frequency of rotations.
We will also be working with NHS England on a review of training numbers, both to address the training bottlenecks which already exist and the planned expansion of medical school places, to ensure patients have access to the junior doctors they need today, and the consultants and GPs they will need in the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/junior-doctors-accept-government-pay-deal
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
PM: ‘Major surgery, not sticking plaster solutions' needed to rebuild NHS12/09/2024 13:22:00
The PM will pledge the ‘biggest reimagining of our NHS since its birth’ in a speech this morning [12 September 2024], following the publication today of a full and independent investigation into the state of the NHS.
Paul Corrigan appointed by the government to help shape health plans09/09/2024 11:20:00
Paul Corrigan brings extensive sector experience and will work on emerging policy to support the government on successfully delivering better health services.
Over 130,000 people to benefit from life-saving health checks30/08/2024 12:10:00
More than 130,000 people across the country will be better protected from diseases such as heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.
UK secures £400 million investment to boost clinical trials28/08/2024 13:10:00
World-first public-private collaboration launched to kickstart economic growth and build an NHS fit for the future.
Puberty blockers temporary ban extended22/08/2024 16:25:00
Temporary ban on prescription and supply of puberty blockers extended.
Health and Social Care Secretary Responds to CQC Review13/08/2024 11:20:00
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting responds to the Care Quality Commission's report outlining failings in Valdo Calocane's care.
Government accepts advice on 2024 autumn Covid vaccine programme02/08/2024 15:15:15
Minister Andrew Gwynne has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
Health and Social Care Secretary visits hospital staff in Epping02/08/2024 12:10:00
Visit was part of a series of planned engagements across regions in England.