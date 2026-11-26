UK Health Security Agency
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Just a third of people with long-term health conditions vaccinated against flu
UKHSA is reminding those at severe risk from flu to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
New data from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that only a third of people in certain clinical risk groups have had a flu vaccine this winter, as flu levels are now rising sharply with hospital and intensive care admission rates increasing by almost 80% this week.
In England, almost 9.5 million people aged under 65 in clinical risk groups are eligible, but only 34.1% had received a flu vaccine up to 22 November, leaving almost 7 million without vital protection.
UKHSA is today reminding those in clinical risk groups of the very real risk of being unvaccinated. The evidence shows that for some clinical groups the relative risk of death compared with the general population is far greater and as high as 48 times greater for those with chronic liver disease.
Uptake of the flu vaccine in older adults aged 65 and over is currently 67.6%, which is lagging behind where it should be at this point in the season; and many over 65s, who will also be in a clinical risk group, will be unprotected.
Last year, winter 2025-26, just over 40% of eligible under 65s in a clinical risk group were vaccinated, but this varied by condition. Uptake was:
- less than 48% among those with immunosuppression or a weakened immune system (which may be due to a health condition or caused by medication)
- less than 45% among those with a chronic neurological disease
- less than 34% among those with chronic liver disease
Concerningly, given their risk of hospital admission, uptake was lower still among the youngest children in clinical risk groups, with less than 13% of those aged 6 months to under 2 years were vaccinated; compared with less than 46% of those aged 2 to under 5 and less than 55% of those aged 5 to under 16. Among adults aged 16 to under 65 in a clinical risk group, uptake was just over 40%.
As the flu virus changes from year to year, it is important that those who are eligible get vaccinated every year. With flu levels now rising and hospital and intensive care admissions increasing, UKHSA is urging everyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Dr Suzanna McDonald, UKHSA National lead for the Flu Programme said:
Flu can be very serious for people of all ages living with certain long-term health conditions, especially chronic liver disease, chronic neurological disease and those with a weakened immune system or ‘immunosuppression’. Every winter we see many thousands having to be hospitalised and tragically too many unnecessary deaths. A flu vaccine will help protect you and could save your life.
As we have seen from inside our hospitals this week, flu levels are sharply increasing with more people being admitted and in intensive care. If you have a long-term clinical condition, but are unsure if you are eligible, speak to your GP practice or pharmacy to find out. I can’t stress enough how important it is for all those eligible, including older adults, pregnant women and young children, at much greater risk from flu to get protected as soon as possible.
Today’s flu vaccine uptake figures also show:
- pregnant women: 34.9% (week ending 22 November)
- 2-and 3-year-olds: 39.2% (week ending 22 November)
- school-aged children: 32.1% (Sept - October)
- healthcare workers: 33.9% (Sept - October)
Chris Meredith, knows why getting vaccinated matters. Chris had a kidney transplant in his early thirties after his kidneys failed due to polycystic kidney disease, and has taken immunosuppressants ever since, which means catching flu could make him very seriously ill. He is offered the flu vaccine at his local GP practice every winter and always accepts.
Chris said:
It is such an easy way to help protect myself from flu. Five minutes at the GP surgery and a sore arm is a lot easier than potentially spending days in hospital. I’m working full time, and with a young daughter, so I really don’t have time to get ill.
Fiona Loud, Policy Director at Kidney Care UK,
Illnesses like flu can have a devastating impact on people with kidney disease. It is so much more than just a simple cold; people with stage 3-5 chronic kidney disease are 19 times more likely to die from flu than someone who doesn’t have the condition.
Many people are not aware of this and booking an appointment can easily get lost in the long to do list we all have at this time of year. But it is so important, which is why we urge those who are eligible to book their free flu vaccine as soon as possible, to help themselves - as well as those around them - to be protected this winter.
Vanessa Hebditch, Director of Policy at Liver UK,
People living with liver disease are at greater risk of serious complications from flu, which can be life-threatening, particularly for those with advanced liver disease or weakened immune systems.
The annual flu jab offers vital protection, helping to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalisation. We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get their flu jab.
Sarah Sleet, Chief Executive at Asthma + Lung UK,
No one wants to spend the festive season in hospital fighting for breath, yet that is the very real risk for people with lung conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease -COPD) - who haven’t yet had their free flu jab. The low vaccination figures for people with long-term health conditions are a real worry, with people with lung conditions seven times more likely to die from flu.
The good news is that most people with a chronic lung condition are eligible for a free vaccine. It’s not too late to protect yourself this winter, as well to help stem the growing tide of flu before it takes over our schools, workplaces and hospitals.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/just-a-third-of-people-with-long-term-health-conditions-vaccinated-against-flu
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