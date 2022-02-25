EU News
|Printable version
Just and sustainable economy: Commission lays down rules for companies to respect human rights and environment in global value chains
The European Commission yesterday adopted a proposal for a Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence. The proposal aims to foster sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour throughout global value chains. Companies play a key role in building a sustainable economy and society. They will be required to identify and, where necessary, prevent, end or mitigate adverse impacts of their activities on human rights, such as child labour and exploitation of workers, and on the environment, for example pollution and biodiversity loss. For businesses these new rules will bring legal certainty and a level playing field. For consumers and investors they will provide more transparency. The new EU rules will advance the green transition and protect human rights in Europe and beyond.
A number of Members States have already introduced national rules on due diligence and some companies have taken measures at their own initiative. However, there is need for a larger scale improvement that is difficult to achieve with voluntary action. This proposal establishes a corporate sustainability due diligence duty to address negative human rights and environmental impacts.
The new due diligence rules will apply to the following companies and sectors:
- EU companies:
- Group 1: all EU limited liability companies of substantial size and economic power (with 500+ employees and EUR 150 million+ in net turnover worldwide).
- Group 2: Other limited liability companies operating in defined high impact sectors, which do not meet both Group 1 thresholds, but have more than 250 employees and a net turnover of EUR 40 million worldwide and more. For these companies, rules will start to apply 2 years later than for group 1.
- Non-EU companies active in the EU with turnover threshold aligned with Group 1 and 2, generated in the EU
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 202225/02/2022 16:33:00
Opening remarks given by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 2022.
Joint statement by the members of the European Council25/02/2022 15:25:00
Joint statement given yesterday by the members of the European Council.
Remarks by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg25/02/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg.
MicroBank and the EIF will make up to €65m available to promote employability in Spain thanks to a guarantee from the EIF25/02/2022 13:25:00
MicroBank (CaixaBank's social bank) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have signed a guarantee agreement aiming to facilitate access to finance for individuals wishing to improve their skills, abilities and/or training, and organisations active in the education sector.
European Commission publishes enhanced surveillance report for Greece25/02/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission yesterday published the thirteenth enhanced surveillance report for Greece.
Commission sets out strategy to promote decent work worldwide and prepares instrument for ban on forced labour products25/02/2022 10:38:00
The Commission yesterday presented its Communication on Decent Work Worldwide that reaffirms the EU's commitment to champion decent work both at home and around the world.
Commission presents an updated in-depth review of Europe's strategic dependencies25/02/2022 09:25:00
The Commission yesterday published the second edition of in-depth analysis of Europe's strategic dependencies.
Press statement by President von der Leyen on Russia's aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 16:33:00
Press statement given by President von der Leyen on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Press Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on Russia's aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 15:25:00
Press Statement given by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
EU adopts package of sanctions in response to Russian recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine and sending of troops into the region24/02/2022 14:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted on a package of measures to respond to the decision by the Russian Federation to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities, and the subsequent decision to send Russian troops into these areas.