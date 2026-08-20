Department for Transport
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Just got your GCSE results? Your next stop could be the train driver's seat
This change to the law means 18-year-olds can now apply to become train drivers, tackling train driver shortages and helping young people into stable, skilled and well-paid jobs.
- new rules in force this summer mean 18-year-olds can now apply to become train drivers straight after school or college
- rule change opens work and apprenticeship opportunities for young people as part of wider rail reforms to put the next generation in the driving seat of Great British Railways
- law change tackles train driver shortages while helping young people secure stable, skilled and well-paid jobs
As students consider next steps after receiving their exam results today, one new option available to school leavers is a rewarding training pathway and career as a train driver thanks to government reforms.
What’s changed?
Since new rules came into force this summer, 18-year-olds can now apply to be a train driver straight after school or college, with no degree and no years of waiting to start training required.
Until now, only those aged 20 and above were able to train to become a train driver but from June this year, that changed. For those collecting GCSE results today or who have recently picked up A-level results, driving trains could be firmly on the horizon, with opportunities to build a long-term career on Britain’s railways.
Why it matters
The rail industry needs new drivers. Currently, fewer than 4% of train drivers are under 30, fewer than 12% are women and a quarter of the current workforce will hit retirement age by 2030. That means opportunities, and lots of them, for young people today to become the next generation of British train drivers.
Around 1 million young people aged 16 to 24 are not in education, employment or training. Lowering the minimum age for train drivers to 18 directly connects young people with the rail industry, offering stability, good pay and the opportunity to build an array of skills in a rewarding profession, backed by the government’s £2.5 billion investment to tackle youth unemployment.
Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said:
Lowering the minimum age for train drivers is a significant step forward for young people across Britain. It opens doors for those wanting to move straight into the workplace, giving a younger generation the chance to build lasting careers in the railway.
This is a move that will help secure the future of the passenger and freight sectors as we work to set up Great British Railways and ensure the workforce reflects the energy, talent and ambition of the next generation.
What’s on offer
Training to become a train driver is paid with national trainee salaries ranging between £27,000 and £33,000. Apprentices learn and earn on the job, building a skill that is always in demand and joining a critical industry which keeps the country moving.
This is an entry-level role, with no degree needed to apply – the rail industry is looking for people from all backgrounds who can remain focused under pressure, make sound decisions, work effectively and professionally as part of a team and put safety at the heart of everything they do.
With the majority of train operators now back in public ownership, the new generation of train drivers will be part of history as the government progresses with the biggest reforms to the railways in a generation through Great British Railways which will put passengers and customers at the heart of the nation’s railways.
Daniel Mann, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Rail Delivery Group, said:
The railway plays a key role in connecting communities and supporting the economy. Attracting the next generation of talent is essential to its future. Lowering the minimum age for train drivers is opening up a rewarding career in rail to more young people while helping the industry build the strong and skilled workforce it needs for the years ahead.
By bringing in people with a broader range of skills, experiences and perspectives, we can support the long term resilience of the railway and make sure it continues to deliver for passengers.
Dave Calfe, General Secretary of ASLEF, said:
It’s fantastic to see the legislation now in place for the reduction in the minimum train driver age to 18. This will enable the rail industry to recruit the large number of drivers it needs as well as ensuring that the people in the drivers’ cab better reflect the communities we serve.
By widening the goal posts to allow younger candidates to apply as soon as they leave school or college, we open the door to new talent which may otherwise have been lost - helping to make sure our railway is fit for the 21st century.
The move brings the UK in line with countries like Switzerland, Germany and Australia, where 18-year-olds can already train as drivers. It also matches other transport roles closer to home: 18-year-olds can already become pilots or drive trams and tubes for Transport for London.
All aboard?
The Train Drivers Academy has developed resources to help aspiring drivers understand the profession, prepare applications and find trainee driver vacancies across the country.
If you are interested in becoming a train driver after school or college, visit The Train Drivers Academy’s website to learn more and see vacancies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/just-got-your-gcse-results-your-next-stop-could-be-the-train-drivers-seat
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