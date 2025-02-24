Just Transition: A Draft Just Transition Plan for Transport in Scotland

This draft plan identifies the key challenges and opportunities that the transport sector faces in making a just transition to net zero. We are seeking views as part of a public consultation, which will run until 19th May 2025.

Introduction

Since the publication of our National Transport Strategy in 2020, the Scottish Government has taken important action to deliver on the priorities it sets out – of reducing inequalities, taking climate action, helping to deliver inclusive economic growth, and improving health and wellbeing. This work has been backed up by significant investment, including over £2 billion per year for our public transport system.

As a result, our country has made further significant progress. For example, we have continued to improve our active travel infrastructure – to the point where Scotland now has 450 miles of new or improved walking or cycling paths, compared to 2010. We have supported the acquisition of 800 zero emission buses, while also expanding our National Concessionary Travel schemes so that people under the age of 22 now have access to free bus travel.

In our rail sector, 76% of passenger journeys in Scotland are now electrified, ScotRail has been brought into public ownership, and 6 new stations have opened up across Scotland since 2020. Two years ahead of schedule, our country has reached a major milestone in its journey to sustainable transportation, with over 6,000 public electric vehicle charge points now in place across Scotland. In addition, we have taken further action to prepare our transport system for the current and future impacts of climate change – not least through the publication of Transport Scotland’s Approach to Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience.

