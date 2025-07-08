Scottish Government
|Printable version
Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray: final evaluation report
Independent evaluation report of the Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray. The evaluation assessed the impact of the Fund in its first two years of operation (2022-2024), during which it supported a package of skills interventions, community-based projects and innovative technologies.
Introduction
In October 2024, the Scottish Government commissioned Blake Stevenson Ltd to undertake an evaluation of the Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray (JTF).
Whilst the evaluation was conducted in the JTF’s third year of delivery (2024/25), this report presents the findings from the evaluation of the first two years of JTF, 2022-24.
Aims of the evaluation
The overall aim of the evaluation is to gauge the impact and effectiveness of the JTF as a tool to help accelerate a just transition in the region.
For the 24 projects supported by the JTF, the evaluation explored the impact against the Just Transition outcomes of:
- Jobs, skills and economic opportunities;
- Communities and places;
- People and equity; and
- Environment, biodiversity and adaptation.
The evaluation also reviewed End-of-Year reports to identify, where available, reported carbon emissions savings and the wider social, economic and environmental benefits that have been realised, or are expected to be realised, as a direct result of the Fund’s investment.
As a result of the evaluation findings, a range of recommendations are proposed that will help maximise the economic, social and environmental returns of further investments made by Scottish Government in the net-zero space, including those from the Fund.
Structure of the report
The remainder of this report is structured as follows:
- Chapter 2: Context and evaluation methodology;
- Chapter 3: Key findings;
- Chapter 4: Discussion; and
- Chapter 5: Summary and recommendations
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/final-report-evaluation-impact-transition-fund-north-east-moray/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Detect Cancer Earlier marketing campaign: evaluation report 2024/202508/07/2025 13:05:00
An overview of the Detect Cancer Earlier campaign, which ran in two bursts (August/September 2024 and March 2025), including independent evaluation results.
Further support for victims of crime08/07/2025 10:05:00
Victim Surcharge Fund opens for new applications.
Community Right to Buy07/07/2025 15:05:05
Views are being sought on how to improve legal rights intended to help community groups take ownership of local land and assets.
Corseford College future secured until 202707/07/2025 12:05:00
Scotland’s first dedicated complex needs college will receive up to £1.4 million to secure its future for the next two years.
Scottish recipients of The Elizabeth Emblem04/07/2025 12:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has paid tribute to the eight Scottish recipients of The Elizabeth Emblem.
Views sought on proposals for protecting Scotland’s environment03/07/2025 15:05:00
Draft plan to tackle nature loss, climate change and pollution.
The Draft Environment Strategy03/07/2025 13:05:00
The Environment Strategy sets out a holistic framework for delivering Scotland’s role in tackling the global crises of nature loss, climate change and pollution.
Bringing more empty homes back into use03/07/2025 12:05:00
Additional empty homes officers are being recruited to bring more privately owned houses back into use.