Just Transition Fund reopens for applications

£8.5 million to support new projects in the North East and Moray.

Communities across the North East and Moray will benefit from over £8 million of funding to create jobs in low carbon industries and enhance green and net zero skills.

The Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) helps finance industry and community projects working towards the transition to net zero by creating green jobs, supporting innovation, and securing the highly skilled workforce of the future.

The JTF will be reopen for applications for the first time since 2022, and the Scottish Government is urging organisations, businesses and communities to apply for funding to support new projects.

Since 2022, a total of £75 million has been invested through the fund supporting projects including:

a ‘Digital Innovation Lab’ which provides immersive technology to help the construction sector decarbonise

a travelling skills hub which provides training, STEM engagement and job up-skilling sessions to communities across the North East

interventions designed to meet training needs based on work done to identify net zero training opportunities and areas of future demand

industry-led development of an energy skills passport, a free tool for offshore oil and gas workers to identify training and qualifications routes into roles in the offshore wind sector

Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin announced the JTF will reopen for applications during a site visit to offshore wind assembly company, Sarens PSG. The organisation received £150,000 through the JTF’s Supply Chain Pathway and Energy Transition Challenge Fund delivered by ETZ Ltd, to upgrade their site to train the next generation of offshore wind technicians, engineers and operators.

Ms Martin said:

“Scotland’s innovation, expertise and vast renewable energy resources will not only benefit the planet – but deliver new economic opportunities and new jobs for households and communities across the country.

“It is vital that as we move towards net zero, workers, communities and businesses are able to capture the opportunities that the transition brings, and I have seen first-hand today the positive impact that the Just Transition Fund is having on people in the North East.

“From enabling pioneering research that is accelerating the energy transition to providing skills interventions that directly support the transferability of the existing workforce – the Just Transition Fund is helping to safeguard jobs and livelihoods in the region for future generations.

“This new £8 million funding from the Scottish Government responds directly to the immediate priorities within the region and will support projects with a specific focus on jobs, skills and economic opportunities. I strongly believe the North East will continue to be a titan in energy and that Scotland’s greatest contribution to the global climate challenge is our renewable energy potential. The Just Transition Fund is an important part of a wider programme of investment to deliver on that potential, including the Energy Transition Fund and our £125 million investment in the City Region Deal.”

Maggie McGinlay, Chief Executive of ETZ Ltd, said:

“The supply chain is the very lifeblood of our energy sector and it is vital that we provide companies with the support required to capitalise on the vast opportunities that energy transition provide.

“The Challenge Fund was established to accelerate the development of new industry-related facilities, new equipment and existing infrastructure upgrades - including digital infrastructure - and to drive innovation and market entry into low carbon and green energy opportunities.

“To date, the fund has awarded £5.27 million to 41 companies across Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, successfully unlocking an additional £12.85 million in private investment so the strong appetite for energy transition across the region’s supply chain is evident. We welcome the Scottish Government’s ongoing support for this targeted initiative and the role ETZ Ltd has played as a valued partner of choice in delivering it.”

David Reid, Highlands and Islands Enterprise Area Manager for Moray, said:

“We’re pleased that JTF funding for 2025-26 has opened for applications. Moray has many close ties, economically and geographically, to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. This puts us in a strong position to capitalise on being part of the area on which the fund is focused.

“I’d therefore encourage businesses, third sector enterprises and public sector partners with projects across Moray to register their interest in support from the fund.”

Background

Applications will open on Tuesday 6 May at Just Transition Fund.

Green industrial strategy - gov.scot

Sarens PSG received £150,000 through ETZ Ltd’s Supply Chain Pathway and Energy Transition Challenge Fund in 2024-25. The funding enabled upgrading of a recently acquired site at the ETZ Altens, Aberdeen. This comprised improvements to workshop facilities, operational equipment and site energy efficiency. Upgrades to the site will also enable training of the next generation of offshore wind technicians, engineers and operators.

This additional funding will be delivered alongside our continued commitment to £1 million per year for community projects through Just Transition Participatory Budgeting to ensure communities can have a direct say on where money is spent.