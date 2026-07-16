Justice and accountability remain important to international efforts in Sudan: UK Statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan.

Mr President, I will make three points today.

First, the UK remains deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in Darfur.

The Office of the Prosecutor’s latest report reinforces the assessment that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Al Geneina and in El Fasher.

Indeed, we are concerned that the situation in and around El Fasher remains dire.

We also note with increasing alarm the Office’s warning that the current situation in El Obeid carries with it a risk that further serious international crimes may be committed.

On 20 June, this Council demanded that the Rapid Support Forces immediately halt their assault on El Obeid and allow unhindered humanitarian access and safe passage for those seeking to flee.

As my Foreign Secretary has said, El Obeid is on the precipice of an atrocity that will deepen the wounds already inflicted on the Sudanese people at El Fasher.

We must not allow the horrors of El Fasher to be repeated at El Obeid.

Second, we welcome the continued improvements in cooperation between the Sudanese authorities and the Office of the Prosecutor.

In particular, we welcome Sudanese support for the deployment of the Office of the Prosecutor’s Darfur Team to Port Sudan.

We encourage the authorities to continue cooperating with the Court, including in relation to outstanding arrest warrants.

However, we note with regret that the Rapid Support Forces have failed to respond to cooperation requests from the Office.

President, all parties must cooperate with efforts to secure accountability for the most serious international crimes.

Third, justice and accountability should remain central to international efforts in Sudan.

In that regard, we welcome progress made in the Office’s investigation, including in obtaining additional evidence as set out by the Deputy Prosecutor in her briefing to the Council today.

President, the people of Sudan deserve accountability and a path to lasting peace.

Mr President, let me conclude by reiterating the United Kingdom’s support for the ICC and for its independence.