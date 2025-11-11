techUK
Justice and emergency services digital skills catalogue
The Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) are delighted to launch the digital skills catalogue for the public sector!
Alongside procurement and Artificial Intelligence, digital skills was identified as one of the Committee’s key strategic priorities for their 2024-2025 tenure. As technology continues to develop across the justice and emergency services space, it is essential that individuals and organisations are equipped with the knowledge and capabilities to adapt, innovate, and deliver an effective public service.
According to the Police Foundation report, only 27% of police officers said that their ICT training was of high quality, clearly showing more must be done to support digital capabilities across the workforce. As the nature of crime is becoming increasingly enabled by technology, ranging from online fraud to tech-facilitated stalking, officers need the skills to investigate, interpret data, and respond effectively. This includes developing basic digital literacy, as well as expertise in digital forensics, which is vital for analysing electronic evidence and supporting modern investigations.
JES members, through the Committee, have identified that tech companies’ websites offer a lot of useful training resources for public sector professionals. To make these resources more accessible, the idea was proposed to create a central catalogue.
Overview of the catalogue and content
This resource is designed to provide frontline professionals in justice, fire, and policing with a dedicated space to learn new skills and enhance their digital literacy. By investing in such skills, we can empower this space from the control room to the courts, harnessing technology for good by better protecting communities and deliver justice in a rapidly evolving landscape.
The catalogue offers a wide variety of training courses, webinars, and both online and in-person opportunities, covering topics such as AI, cybersecurity, data analysis, investigative training, analytics, and more.
Its purpose is to serve as a platform for continuous professional development, allowing techUK members to regularly add their training courses and opportunities for those working in the blue light and justice sectors.
Digital skills development is critical, because it directly impacts operational efficiency. Time is one factor hampering digital skills development but so is easy access to upskilling resources. This is why we have worked to create a catalogue that brings together numerous courses to support individuals and organisation with their own development. The techUK digital skills catalogue will continue to grow and develop, building an evolving list of training courses in one easy to locate place to support our justice and emergency services.
Lizzie Coleclough – Trustmarque
Expand the drop downs below to see the learning opportunities offered by our members in this space:
Justice and emergency services digital catalogue
The JESMC Digital Skills Subgroup have collected training courses and materials provided by our members to create the Digital Skills Catalogue, where you can learn new skills and explore development opportuntities.
