Justice and emergency services digital skills catalogue

The Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) are delighted to launch the digital skills catalogue for the public sector!

Alongside procurement and Artificial Intelligence, digital skills was identified as one of the Committee’s key strategic priorities for their 2024-2025 tenure. As technology continues to develop across the justice and emergency services space, it is essential that individuals and organisations are equipped with the knowledge and capabilities to adapt, innovate, and deliver an effective public service.

According to the Police Foundation report, only 27% of police officers said that their ICT training was of high quality, clearly showing more must be done to support digital capabilities across the workforce. As the nature of crime is becoming increasingly enabled by technology, ranging from online fraud to tech-facilitated stalking, officers need the skills to investigate, interpret data, and respond effectively. This includes developing basic digital literacy, as well as expertise in digital forensics, which is vital for analysing electronic evidence and supporting modern investigations.

JES members, through the Committee, have identified that tech companies’ websites offer a lot of useful training resources for public sector professionals. To make these resources more accessible, the idea was proposed to create a central catalogue.

