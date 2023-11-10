techUK
Justice and Emergency Services Programme - LegalTech Portfolio
techUK Justice and Emergency Services Programme is excited to announce the first step in the launch of its new portfolio in the LegalTech space, and we are keen to gather input from our members on this subject. The LegalTech landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, and our goal is to ensure that our initiatives are closely aligned with your specific needs and expectations.
We have prepared a survey aimed at collecting your insights and perception within the LegalTech sector. Our primary goal is to create a collaborative environment where your input not only influences but actively contributes to the growth of our emerging LegalTech portfolio. Your experiences and perspectives will be essential in shaping our work in this field.
If you are already active in the LegalTech sector or considering an expansion into this domain, we invite you to complete this survey (link below) by December 4th. Your contribution will play an essential role in shaping the future of our LegalTech portfolio, making it a win-win opportunity for everyone involved.
Follow this link to complete the survey – https://forms.office.com/e/KkiXxnH9wM
