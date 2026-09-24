Justice Minister launches magistrate recruitment drive

A new campaign launched today (24 September 2026) is urging people from all backgrounds to consider becoming magistrates, by showing that many people already have the skills needed. Magistrates are local people who play a crucial role in delivering justice in their local communities.

The campaign ‘You’ve got the makings of a magistrate’ highlights the skills people use every day - such as fair judgement, empathy, problem-solving and teamwork - and shows that these qualities, rather than a legal background or experience, are at the heart of being a magistrate. The campaign will support the Government’s drive to build a 21,000-strong magistracy in 2028/29.

Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman KC MP, who visited Liverpool Magistrates court to launch the campaign and meet existing magistrates, said:

Many people don’t know what magistrates do or think becoming a magistrate isn’t for them. But magistrates are ordinary people, members of the public making an extraordinary contribution to their communities. If you’re fair-minded, interested in the justice system, able to make balanced decisions and work well as part of a team, you already have the makings of a magistrate. This is about local people delivering local justice. From criminal to family matters, it hands real power and real trust to local people, so that justice is decided by the community it serves.

New research commissioned for the campaign reveals widespread misconceptions about magistrates and what they do. Only 32% of British adults surveyed correctly identified magistrates as volunteers from their local community. Nearly two thirds (61%) wrongly believed magistrates are legal professionals such as judges or paid court professionals rather than volunteers from their local community.

When asked whether they personally had the skills needed to be a magistrate, around half believed they had the skills and qualities needed to become a magistrate. Yet when shown the actual skills required, even more recognised those qualities in themselves, including fair judgement (75%), listening (72%), remaining calm under pressure (64%), empathy (62%), problem-solving (60%) and teamwork (48%).

Thomas Wilson, a 33-year-old former member of the Armed Forces and magistrate from the North West, said:

After leaving the RAF, I was looking for a way to continue serving the public and making a positive contribution to my community. Becoming a magistrate gave me that opportunity. From the outset, I received excellent training and support from both the judiciary and court staff. I was never expected to be an expert, and there was always someone available to guide and support me as I developed. Serving as a magistrate has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Every sitting is different, and you know that the decisions you make help uphold justice and have a real impact on your local community. What’s more, serving as a magistrate has helped me develop those skills even further, making me a more confident and impactful employee, which is something I know my employer benefits from too.

Catherine Feast, Chief Executive of the Magistrates’ Association said:

A good magistrate is a team player, a problem-solver, a good listener, and shows good judgement and empathy in court. These are qualities that many people have, and we’d encourage anyone who thinks they have what it takes to do this demanding but rewarding role, to take the next step and apply to become a magistrate.

Magistrates make real decisions that affect real people and they currently hear around 95 per cent of criminal cases. Magistrates volunteer for a minimum of 13 days a year and receive full training and support from a legal adviser.

The new national recruitment campaign will launch across TV, audio and social media channels from today.

You’ve got the makings of a magistrate - use your skills to deliver justice and benefit your community with an experience that lasts a lifetime. It is an extraordinary role, done by someone like you. Find out more: BecomeAMagistrate.uk

Notes to Editors