Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Justice served for West Yorkshire as new courts and tribunals centre opens in Leeds
Four new business and property courtrooms open at West Gate, alongside eight new employment tribunal rooms to deal with disputes.
Claimants and defendants across West Yorkshire will benefit from quicker access to justice as new state-of-the-art courtrooms opened recently (Monday 21 October) in Leeds, in a boost to the city’s legal infrastructure.
Justice Minister Heidi Alexander attended the official opening event of the West Gate court and tribunal building, which contains 12 brand new hearing rooms to handle cases ranging from employment rights to property disputes.
A total of £6.2 million has been invested in West Gate to create capacity for these modern, fit-for-purpose hearing rooms over three floors. This investment in the centre of Leeds expands the estate in the city to three large operational buildings with over 50 hearing rooms within a 250-yards radius.
The site will also help to manage the Crown Court outstanding caseload by diverting cases away from Leeds Crown Court where they were being heard, freeing up an additional courtroom to hear criminal cases. Providing a separate location for the Business and Property Court to hear cases will help deliver justice more swiftly for both claimants and defendants.
Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Heidi Alexander MP, said:
It was a pleasure to be at the opening of these essential courtrooms in Leeds which will boost our court infrastructure both nationally and in Yorkshire and provide claimants and defendants speedier justice.
This new centre ensures that both individuals and businesses are able to access vital protections, providing the confidence they need to innovate, grow, and strengthen our economy.
The Business and Property Court in particular represents an important step in relation to the Government’s wider plan for economic growth through the commercial courts. The work that goes on in these courtrooms give businesses the confidence that they can base their companies here, innovate, and grow knowing they are protected by the law. Companies, employees and property owners knows that these courts will safeguard their rights, adjudicate fairly, and deliver justice.
Both these sites are also playing a significant role in dealing with the 1.6 million cases that make their way through the civil courts and employment tribunals each year. The Government is continuing to invest in approximately 1,000 judges and tribunal members annually which will help to support this increased court capacity.
Although this Government has inherited a challenging financial inheritance, these new courtrooms are part of wider plans to ensure the court estate is fit for purpose and to help reduce the long-term courts backlog. Eighteen Nightingale courtrooms are also currently in use across eight venues to increase the physical capacity of the court estate and hear more cases.
Notes to editors:
- HM Courts and Tribunals Service has secured a 15-year lease at West Gate.
- Ahead of yesterday’s official opening, the Business and Property Court has been hearing cases since June, while the Employment Tribunals have been operational since December 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/justice-served-for-west-yorkshire-as-new-courts-and-tribunals-centre-opens-in-leeds
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Landmark Sentencing Review launched to end prison crisis23/10/2024 10:15:00
Public safety will be at the heart of an independent review into sentencing, as the government pledges to end the crisis in our prisons.
Extra support for jurors thanks to launch of pioneering scheme22/10/2024 10:15:00
Jurors on the most traumatic cases will be better supported than ever with access to round-the-clock help and free counselling sessions.
Increased sentencing powers for magistrates to address prisons crisis18/10/2024 10:20:00
More victims will get the justice they deserve sooner under plans to give magistrates greater sentencing powers.
Prison Governors Association Speech10/10/2024 13:15:00
Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, recently (08 October 2024) set out why prison governors are at the forefront of efforts to drive down reoffending.
Government deploys urgent support to struggling Rochester prison01/10/2024 15:15:15
Refurbishments, extra staff training and a review of security will take place at HMP Rochester in response to concerns raised by the Chief Inspector of Prisons.
Recruitment campaign launched for new champion to support victims of major incidents25/09/2024 15:15:15
Victims and bereaved families of any future major incident will be better supported with the launch of a new permanent bespoke position.
Extra support for women through the criminal justice system announced25/09/2024 13:15:00
The Government plans to reduce the number of women in custody by using early intervention and tackling the root causes of offending, the Lord Chancellor yesterday announced.
UK government events in Mexico promote trade in legal services18/09/2024 10:15:00
UK legal services will be at the forefront of one of the world’s biggest legal gatherings this week to promote the UK as a place to do business.
Crackdown on intimate image abuse as government strengthens online safety laws13/09/2024 14:24:00
Sharing intimate images without consent will be made a ‘priority offence’ under the Online Safety Act and social media firms will have to proactively remove and stop this material appearing on their platforms.