Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Kampala Celebrates King Charles III with a Tribute to Nature
The British High Commission in Kampala hosted a the King's Birthday reception honouring his majesty the King's enduring legacy of environmental stewardship.
Held at the residence of H.E. Lisa Chesney MBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda, the event brought together Government of Uganda ministers, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, civil society, and friends of the UK. The evening was a celebration not only of His Majesty’s birthday but also of the deep and evolving partnership between the UK and Uganda.
In her remarks, High Commissioner Lisa Chesney paid tribute to His Majesty The King’s lifelong dedication to public service and his leadership as a global advocate for climate action.
Lisa Chesney yesterday said:
His Majesty King Charles III has long championed the protection of our planet, earning recognition for his unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, biodiversity, and climate action. As we celebrate his 77th birthday, we also celebrate a shared vision with Uganda of a greener, more sustainable future for all.
This year’s celebration focused on wildlife and nature, reflecting the UK’s strong partnership with Uganda on climate action, environmental protection, and green growth. Guests viewed a curated selection of photographs from the Natural History Museum’s world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, alongside images showcasing Uganda’s rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems.
The exhibition forms part of a wider effort to raise awareness of the importance of protecting natural heritage for future generations.
Held concurrently with this year’s Climate COP, the reception was equally a moment to reflect on shared responsibility for climate action, the importance of nature for adaptation and for sustainable livelihoods. Nearly a decade since the Paris Agreement, the UK remains steadfast on tackling climate change, not only as a moral imperative but as a driver of global prosperity, security, and health.
With a legally-binding Net Zero plan, the UK is committed to being carbon neutral by 2050. The country sees economic opportunity in greening business while futureproofing against climate shocks like floods and erosion. For example, UK businesses delivering the global net-zero transition might see the value of their goods and services reach £1 trillion by 2030.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said during his COP30 remarks:
You don’t protect jobs and communities by sticking with the status quo. You don’t meet a challenge like climate change by standing still – you do it by embracing change, embracing the opportunities and doing it together.
Other UK-Uganda achievements recognised over the course of the evening include:
- over 1300 Ugandan health workers trained through UK programmes or the UK’s National Health Service
- raising awareness of clean cooking options in partnership with government and private sector, reaching over 20,000,000 people
- over 50 British Chamber of Commerce member businesses operate in Uganda, employing more than 20,000 people
- supporting Uganda’s agro-industrialisation ambitions, mobilising US$ 22 million of private capital for SMEs and improved climate change resilience for over 170,000 individuals in Northern Uganda
- helping build much-needed infrastructure in Uganda, the UK Export Finance portfolio now stands at almost £800 million pounds
The evening was a vibrant fusion of British and Ugandan culture, showcasing wildlife and nature, British Ugandan culinary delights, while accompanied by music and cultural expressions that celebrated the vibrant friendship between the two nations.
The High Commission also took the opportunity to recognise the contributions of the Ugandan-British community and the Ugandan diaspora in the UK, whose efforts continue to strengthen cultural ties, foster innovation, and build bridges of opportunity.
The UK continues engagement across the public and private sector to mobilise much needed climate finance for Uganda. As COP30 is underway, the celebration served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity, shared purpose, and the role of diplomacy in addressing the defining challenges of our era.
Further Information
About the Natural History Museum
- the Natural History Museum, London, is a world-leading science institution dedicated to tackling the planetary emergency
- wildlife Photographer of the Year is the world’s biggest nature photography competition with over 60,000 entries annually
- now in its 61st year, the competition celebrates extraordinary nature photography
- Uganda is one of only 10 global locations hosting the 61st edition of this exhibition
About UK Support for Uganda’s Conservation and Climate Goals
Conservation Programmes
- over 25 years of collaboration with Uganda Wildlife Authority protecting critical ecosystems
- the Darwin Initiative supporting community conservation in Rukiga district, building climate resilience for 30,000 people whilst conserving Grey Crowned Cranes
- anti-poaching initiatives reducing wildlife crime and protecting endangered species
Climate Finance
- establishment of the Climate Finance Unit in Uganda’s Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (March 2023) to mobilise and coordinate climate finance to support for Uganda’s National Climate Finance Strategy
- LIFE-AR Initiative (LDC Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience) delivering on-ground investments including boreholes in Kibaale district
Climate-Smart Agriculture
- £39 million Climate Smart Jobs Programme supporting smallholder farmers’ climate resilience
- support for women’s shea butter cooperatives in Northern Uganda, protecting shea trees and reducing deforestation
Clean Energy
- support for Uganda’s Clean Cooking Unit, launched October 2025, targeting 50% clean cooking transition by 2030
- over two decades of partnership in Uganda’s electricity sector since the 1990s reforms
- programmes like GET FiT Uganda (2013) mobilising over $450 million investment in renewable energy
- British International Investment and Gridworks’ $90 million Amari Power Transmission project—Uganda’s first public-private partnership in transmission
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/kampala-celebrates-king-charles-iii-with-a-tribute-to-nature
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint Statement on the Gaza Humanitarian Response31/12/2025 12:20:00
Joint statement on Gaza from the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Outstanding contributions to the UK recognised in His Majesty The King’s New Year 2026 Overseas and International Honours list30/12/2025 10:15:00
The New Year Overseas Honours list recognises the outstanding contribution of British nationals abroad or internationally.
Germany passes new law to crack down on people smuggling to UK19/12/2025 15:27:00
People smuggling gangs storing small boats and engines in Germany now face 10 years in jail under new German legislation.
UK sanctions perpetrators of violence against civilians across Syria19/12/2025 13:20:00
Individuals and organisations linked to violence against civilians throughout Syria are today sanctioned by the UK as it continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people.
Joint Statement from the Troika Capitals on South Sudan19/12/2025 09:25:00
The Governments of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued a joint statement on the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.
Celebrating the First Anniversary of UK's Accession to CPTPP18/12/2025 10:10:00
Local business enjoys sweet success in Japan following UK’s access to major trading bloc.
Tokyo Economic Security Forum - Keynote Address17/12/2025 10:25:00
Minister Malhotra, Minister for Indo-Pacific, FCDO, recently delivered a keynote address at the Tokyo Economic Security Forum on 15 December 2025.
Speech by Blaise Metreweli, Chief of SIS, 15 December 202516/12/2025 16:20:00
Blaise Metreweli, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service on how SIS is keeping the UK safe in a world where the rules of conflict are being rewritten (15 December 2025).