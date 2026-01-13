Kampala Celebrates King Charles III with a Tribute to Nature

The British High Commission in Kampala hosted a the King's Birthday reception honouring his majesty the King's enduring legacy of environmental stewardship.

Held at the residence of H.E. Lisa Chesney MBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda, the event brought together Government of Uganda ministers, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, civil society, and friends of the UK. The evening was a celebration not only of His Majesty’s birthday but also of the deep and evolving partnership between the UK and Uganda.

In her remarks, High Commissioner Lisa Chesney paid tribute to His Majesty The King’s lifelong dedication to public service and his leadership as a global advocate for climate action.

Lisa Chesney yesterday said:

His Majesty King Charles III has long championed the protection of our planet, earning recognition for his unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, biodiversity, and climate action. As we celebrate his 77th birthday, we also celebrate a shared vision with Uganda of a greener, more sustainable future for all.

This year’s celebration focused on wildlife and nature, reflecting the UK’s strong partnership with Uganda on climate action, environmental protection, and green growth. Guests viewed a curated selection of photographs from the Natural History Museum’s world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, alongside images showcasing Uganda’s rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems.

The exhibition forms part of a wider effort to raise awareness of the importance of protecting natural heritage for future generations.

Held concurrently with this year’s Climate COP, the reception was equally a moment to reflect on shared responsibility for climate action, the importance of nature for adaptation and for sustainable livelihoods. Nearly a decade since the Paris Agreement, the UK remains steadfast on tackling climate change, not only as a moral imperative but as a driver of global prosperity, security, and health.

With a legally-binding Net Zero plan, the UK is committed to being carbon neutral by 2050. The country sees economic opportunity in greening business while futureproofing against climate shocks like floods and erosion. For example, UK businesses delivering the global net-zero transition might see the value of their goods and services reach £1 trillion by 2030.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said during his COP30 remarks:

You don’t protect jobs and communities by sticking with the status quo. You don’t meet a challenge like climate change by standing still – you do it by embracing change, embracing the opportunities and doing it together.

Other UK-Uganda achievements recognised over the course of the evening include:

over 1300 Ugandan health workers trained through UK programmes or the UK’s National Health Service

raising awareness of clean cooking options in partnership with government and private sector, reaching over 20,000,000 people

over 50 British Chamber of Commerce member businesses operate in Uganda, employing more than 20,000 people

supporting Uganda’s agro-industrialisation ambitions, mobilising US$ 22 million of private capital for SMEs and improved climate change resilience for over 170,000 individuals in Northern Uganda

helping build much-needed infrastructure in Uganda, the UK Export Finance portfolio now stands at almost £800 million pounds

The evening was a vibrant fusion of British and Ugandan culture, showcasing wildlife and nature, British Ugandan culinary delights, while accompanied by music and cultural expressions that celebrated the vibrant friendship between the two nations.

The High Commission also took the opportunity to recognise the contributions of the Ugandan-British community and the Ugandan diaspora in the UK, whose efforts continue to strengthen cultural ties, foster innovation, and build bridges of opportunity.

The UK continues engagement across the public and private sector to mobilise much needed climate finance for Uganda. As COP30 is underway, the celebration served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity, shared purpose, and the role of diplomacy in addressing the defining challenges of our era.

Further Information

About the Natural History Museum

the Natural History Museum, London, is a world-leading science institution dedicated to tackling the planetary emergency

wildlife Photographer of the Year is the world’s biggest nature photography competition with over 60,000 entries annually

now in its 61st year, the competition celebrates extraordinary nature photography

Uganda is one of only 10 global locations hosting the 61st edition of this exhibition

About UK Support for Uganda’s Conservation and Climate Goals

Conservation Programmes

over 25 years of collaboration with Uganda Wildlife Authority protecting critical ecosystems

the Darwin Initiative supporting community conservation in Rukiga district, building climate resilience for 30,000 people whilst conserving Grey Crowned Cranes

anti-poaching initiatives reducing wildlife crime and protecting endangered species

Climate Finance

establishment of the Climate Finance Unit in Uganda’s Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (March 2023) to mobilise and coordinate climate finance to support for Uganda’s National Climate Finance Strategy

LIFE-AR Initiative (LDC Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience) delivering on-ground investments including boreholes in Kibaale district

Climate-Smart Agriculture

£39 million Climate Smart Jobs Programme supporting smallholder farmers’ climate resilience

support for women’s shea butter cooperatives in Northern Uganda, protecting shea trees and reducing deforestation

Clean Energy

support for Uganda’s Clean Cooking Unit, launched October 2025, targeting 50% clean cooking transition by 2030

over two decades of partnership in Uganda’s electricity sector since the 1990s reforms

programmes like GET FiT Uganda (2013) mobilising over $450 million investment in renewable energy

British International Investment and Gridworks’ $90 million Amari Power Transmission project—Uganda’s first public-private partnership in transmission

