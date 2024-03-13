Kate camera controversy shows need for ‘Guaranteed originals’, says expert

“Stamping digital images to prove they were untouched would give confidence to media agencies and the public,” says James Davenport, a Fellow of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and a Professor at University of Bath.

“This may require new hardware, or a firmware change, in cameras, Prof Davenport said - but it is possible to sign an image to prove that it is the original, captured by a specific machine at a certain time (and possibly location). The fundamental technology is the same as that used for digital signature of documents, with which many of us are now familiar,” he added.

“That is even more important as AI and Deepfake videos could play a significant part in the upcoming General Election.”