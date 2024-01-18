Health and Safety Executive
Keep people safe from future dangers of asbestos, regulator warns
Buildings that people use in their daily lives, such as workplaces, schools and hospitals are the focus of a new campaign to keep people safe from asbestos.
- The dangerous material was banned from construction 25 years ago
- Asbestos may still be present in buildings built before 2000
- New HSE campaign emphasises legal duties to manage asbestos
Asbestos: Your Duty launched recently, Monday 15 January, aims to improve understanding of what the legal duty to manage asbestos involves.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) wants anyone with responsibilities for buildings to do everything they must do to comply with the law and prevent exposure to this dangerous substance, which was widely used in post-war construction before it was completely banned in 1999.
The legal duty to manage asbestos covers a wide range of buildings such as museums, schools, hospitals, and places of worship, as well as workplaces like offices and factories.
Businesses and organisations responsible for premises built before the turn of the century, and especially those between 1950 and 1980 when the use of asbestos in construction was at its peak, must carry out the necessary checks and understand their legal responsibilities.
People who visit or work in these buildings will not be exposed if asbestos is properly contained. But it can become dangerous when disturbed or damaged.
Updated information, new templates (including an asbestos management plan template), and explanatory videos can be found on HSE’s website to help anyone who is unsure of their legal duties – or just need to refresh themselves – on what they need to do.
HSE will check how asbestos is managed when visiting a range of buildings – like schools and hospitals – requiring those responsible for managing asbestos risks to ensure they have the right arrangements in place.
Sarah Albon, HSE’s chief executive recently said:
“To keep people safe from the harms of asbestos, a culture of safely managing asbestos is needed in our building industry and among those responsible for buildings.
“Asbestos exposure in Great Britain is still the single greatest cause of work-related deaths due to exposures decades ago.
“Together, we must protect people in the workplace and reduce future work-related ill health.”
Notes to Editors:
- The Health and Safety Executive(HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We prevent work-related death, injury and ill health through regulatory actions that range from influencing behaviours across whole industry sectors through to targeted interventions on individual businesses. These activities are supported by globally recognised scientific expertise.
- Further information on where asbestos can be found is available on HSE’s website.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/01/15/keep-people-safe-from-future-dangers-of-asbestos-regulator-warns/?utm_source=hse.gov.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=duty-to-manage&utm_term=asbestos-pr&utm_content=news-page
