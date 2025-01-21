Keep tabs on your fares and journey history with TfL Go app

Latest update of free app allows customers to check their contactless and Oyster accounts while on the move.

Transport for London (TfL) has released its latest update to the free TfL Go app, which will make it easier for customers to keep tabs on their fares and journey history while on the move.

The update will allow customers to easily access their contactless or Oyster online account and then view their journey history directly in the TfL Go app, rather than having to do so via the TfL website or Oyster and Contactless app. They will also find it easier to check and apply for a refund for any incomplete journeys, top up pay as you go credit and buy adult rate season tickets for their Oyster card via the app. Customers can also create a contactless or Oyster account on the app if they don't already have one. The update is being rolled out to all TfL Go users over the next few weeks, after which point TfL will look to close down its Oyster and Contactless app, which launched in September 2017.

When using pay as you go with contactless and Oyster, customers can travel flexibly at quieter times by simply touching in and out and only paying for the journeys they make, reducing the need to queue or buy tickets in the station. Pay as you go fares are also capped so customers don't have to buy a Travelcard in advance. More than 700 stations across London and the south east now accept pay as you go with contactless, with 47 more stations going live on 2 February 2025 - expanding where customers can use contactless to Shoeburyness, Sevenoaks, St Albans Abbey and Bletchley.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London said:

“We are proud to be able to bring this latest update to our TfL Go app and help make it easier for people to check their journey history and top up their Oyster card on the go. Our free TfL Go app has now seen more than seven million downloads since it launched, and is a key way for both regular users of our network, and those visiting for the first time, to plan their routes around London. By providing up-to-date information on their journeys, as well as detailed real-time accessibility information, we can help make it easier for customers to move around the city.”

Amir Dawoodbhai, who is on the Executive Committee of TfL's Youth Panel, said:

“In a generation, Londoners have undergone a quantum shift in how they plan and pay for travel in the capital. Today, the role of TfL as a guiding hand through our expansive and complex networks is more vital than ever, and that role demands an equitable digital offering. The updated TfL Go app, now with payment integration, will undoubtedly be a valuable touchstone as digitisation in transport continues to trend upward nationwide.”

Launched in 2020, TfL Go provides real-time arrival times and information in a mobile-friendly and accessible way to customers travelling on Tube, bus and rail services across London. It also suggests alternative routes and walking and cycling options and provides information about which stations have toilets and where they are located. The app has around one million monthly active users and has been downloaded more than seven million times since it launched.

The app has a 'step-free' mode, which allows the user to see an easy to navigate view of all stations that are step-free to platform or train. This is updated in real-time when there are reported issues with lifts so that customers can change their journeys accordingly. The app was designed and built in-house and uses the TfL open data feeds freely provided to third party app developers and others, including the latest 'real-time' data showing the relative busyness of stations.

Recently, TfL's Journey Planning tool was also updated to provide better route options for those looking to cycle across London. The update, which will benefit those using the TfL website and the free TfL Go app to plan journeys, now uses more granular data relating to routes, meaning that routes prioritise using the TfL Cycleway network for a more confident journey. TfL is also working on further updates to the TfL Go app to further support those planning cycling journeys so that they can more clearly see their route and be guided while cycling. There are also plans to further improve access to disruption information and make it easier to find bus information across London via the app in the next 12 months.

