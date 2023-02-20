Keeping dogs under control will protect lambs and other livestock

Dog owners are being reminded to keep their animals under control around sheep and other livestock.

With lambing season underway as well, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths and Rural & Wildlife Crime Coordinator Rob Taylor have said it’s important dogs should be kept on a lead or under close control at all times and owners should be confident dogs will return on command.

Research has found most incidents involving dogs worrying or attacking sheep happens on land which is not accessible to the public.

The Countryside Code, published by Natural Resources Wales, provides clear guidance on the responsibility of dog owners to keep their dogs under effective control.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:

We have seen the very sad and distressing images where dogs have attacked livestock. We know most people are doing the right thing in keeping control of their dogs, but we also recognise some are not. The emotional and financial costs for those who own or find dead and injured livestock, is simply unacceptable, as are the implications to animal welfare. Responsible dog ownership is key and by taking the required steps, lambs and other livestock will be safe.

The Welsh Government’s Wales Rural & Wildlife Crime Coordinator, Rob Taylor said: