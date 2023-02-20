Welsh Government
|Printable version
Keeping dogs under control will protect lambs and other livestock
Dog owners are being reminded to keep their animals under control around sheep and other livestock.
With lambing season underway as well, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths and Rural & Wildlife Crime Coordinator Rob Taylor have said it’s important dogs should be kept on a lead or under close control at all times and owners should be confident dogs will return on command.
Research has found most incidents involving dogs worrying or attacking sheep happens on land which is not accessible to the public.
The Countryside Code, published by Natural Resources Wales, provides clear guidance on the responsibility of dog owners to keep their dogs under effective control.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
We have seen the very sad and distressing images where dogs have attacked livestock.
We know most people are doing the right thing in keeping control of their dogs, but we also recognise some are not.
The emotional and financial costs for those who own or find dead and injured livestock, is simply unacceptable, as are the implications to animal welfare.
Responsible dog ownership is key and by taking the required steps, lambs and other livestock will be safe.
The Welsh Government’s Wales Rural & Wildlife Crime Coordinator, Rob Taylor said:
Sheep worrying and brutal livestock attacks by pet dogs are sadly a regular occurrence across Wales, which is wholly preventable with responsible dog ownership.
Owners need to be aware that it is a dog’s natural instinct to chase or even attack livestock and at this time of year it is more harrowing when ewes are pregnant or with already born lambs.
We ask owners to be aware of the risks and use common sense, by walking dogs where livestock are not present.
It’s vital they understand that an attack on livestock, although unintended, may result in their pet being shot, or euthanised on a court order after a conviction and nobody wants that to happen.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/keeping-dogs-under-control-will-protect-lambs-and-other-livestock
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Inhaler recycling scheme helping reduce NHS Wales emissions as £800k funding pot launches20/02/2023 12:20:00
A Welsh Government funded inhaler recycling scheme is helping NHS Wales reduce its carbon emissions and work towards Net Zero ambitions, as a funding pot opens for the social and primary and community care sectors worth £800,000.
More two-year-olds across Wales to benefit from funded childcare with further £10 million investment16/02/2023 12:10:00
More two-year olds in Wales are set to benefit from funded childcare as scheme expands with £10 million of further Welsh Government funding.
Three years on from Storm Dennis16/02/2023 11:10:00
Since Storm Dennis hit Wales in February 2020, the Welsh Government has provided more than £194 million to help with the risk of flooding.
First step in the development of a new regional treatment hub underway15/02/2023 12:15:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has today [15th February 2023] announced the development of a new diagnostics and treatment centre for the South East Wales region, located in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Helping businesses cut energy costs: Welsh Government and Development Bank launch new Green Business Loan Scheme15/02/2023 11:15:00
A major new loan scheme to support businesses in Wales cut their energy costs by taking steps to become greener and more energy efficient has been launched today by the Welsh Government and Development Bank of Wales.
‘Period products are not a luxury and access to them is even more important during a cost-of-living crisis’ vows Minister for Social Justice15/02/2023 10:15:00
Period products should not be seen as a luxury item and available to more people struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has vowed.
Putting the brakes on carbon emissions, steering towards alternative solutions and driving towards net zero by 205014/02/2023 15:15:00
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters set the direction for the future of transport in Wales today with a statement that puts climate change at the heart of decision making.
£8m boost for digital learning in Further Education14/02/2023 10:10:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced an extra £8m investment to support digital learning in Further Education (FE) colleges over the next three years – with a total investment of over £30m in digital since 2019.
Community-run broadband project in Michaelston Y Fedw successfully extends reach of faster broadband thanks to Welsh Government investment14/02/2023 09:10:00
A community-run broadband scheme in a rural village between Cardiff and Newport has successfully extended faster and more reliable broadband connections to even more members of the local community thanks to £525,000 funding from the Welsh Government.