Ofcom
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Keeping people who work in sport safe online during the World Cup
Ofcom yesterday wrote to online platforms ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, to make sure they protect sportspeople and pundits from harm in line with their duties under the Online Safety Act.
Ofcom’s letter is published in full here.
Devastating impact on sports stars
In previous tournaments, players, officials and coaching staff representing the home nations have experienced online hate, threats, abuse and harassment – including notably the men’s European Championships held in 2021 and the Women’s Euros in 2025.
Spikes in the circulation of this content have often targeted Black and minority ethnic players, as well as being on the basis of perceived sexual orientation or disability status.
Ofcom’s research has shown the devastating impact that online abuse is having on people who work in sport and their families.
Online safety duties on platforms
Under the Act, tech firms must assess and mitigate the risk of people in the UK encountering criminal content – including illegal forms of hate, abuse, threats and harassment.
Sites and apps should have reporting functions that are easy to find and use; content moderation teams that are adequately resourced and trained; and moderation systems designed to take down illegal content swiftly when they become aware of it.
We have a live compliance programme open to assess how platforms are tackling illegal hate content. This means that we will be scrutinising any evidence that suggests companies may have not met their duties during the World Cup, or other major sporting events, and will be prepared to take action if they fall short.
Working together to tackle hate and abuse
The online risks related to major sporting events is an area of significant concern for Ofcom.
In February 2026, we established a new partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit and leading English football bodies – the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League Football, Professional Footballers' Association, Professional Game Match Officials, League Managers Association and Kick It Out.
The new partnership ensures that information and insights are shared about the online abuse of people who play or work in football to support a range of preventative and investigatory action.
Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s Online Safety Group Director, yesterday said:
“No-one should have to put up the awful online abuse that we’ve seen directed towards so many people who work in sport. We’ve heard from those who have experienced this about the devastating impact it has on them, their livelihoods and their families. It can leave them feeling unable to do their jobs, unable to express themselves, and even afraid to leave their homes.
“Tech firms now have a legal duty to deal with illegal hate and abuse. If people see illegal content online during the World Cup, they should make a point of reporting it to the relevant platform. We’re pushing companies hard to make their services safer, and we’ll be holding them to account if they don’t.”
Samuel Okafor, Kick It Out Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“The problem of online abuse continues to be a growing epidemic which requires cross-sector action. At the Kick It Out we have seen a year-on-year rise since the last World Cup in 2022, with the 2024/25 season reaching a new record high. While this only represents a small fraction of the larger problem, the issue is clear.
“This rising trend must be met by clear action. Action to support and protect players, coaches and staff from abuse and action to stem the rising tide of online platforms being used to spread harmful messages. We support the steps outlined by Ofcom and call upon online platforms to truly step up and protect players in this tournament and beyond.”
Mark Bullingham, CEO of The FA, yesterday said:
“A World Cup is the pinnacle of a player’s career, and they have a right to play for their country without facing hateful or discriminatory content online. Service providers must take the necessary steps to create a safer online experience for them – and all England fans - during this tournament.
“We welcome Ofcom reminding social media providers of the need for both vigilance and action during the World Cup. We will be working the UK Football Police Unit and independent monitoring services during the tournament to remove hateful and discriminatory content and then to prosecute offenders of hate crimes. Potential abusers should be aware that these offences have recently led to criminal records, fines and Football Banning Orders.”
Chief Constable Mark Roberts, NPCC Lead for Football Policing, yesterday said:
“The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) is leading the national response to online abuse in football, working year-round to protect players and staff.
“Tournaments are a particular concern, where too often, positive performances on the pitch are overshadowed by waves of online hate. This is why the UKFPU is taking decisive action to change that.
“Working alongside key stakeholders, which includes the players, their families, the FA, and Ofcom, the unit is combining direct engagement with firm enforcement. This includes regular collaboration with social media companies through monthly meetings, alongside investigations, ensuring we take action where offences are identified.
“This twin-track approach of, partnership and enforcement, is strengthening player confidence and placing growing pressure on social media companies to do more to tackle harmful content on their platforms.
“The UKFPU welcomes its continued partnership with Ofcom and is committed to building on this progress to ensure football is a safer environment both on and off the pitch.”
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/online-abuse/keeping-people-who-work-in-sport-safe-online-during-the-world-cup
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