Keeping safe as Home Nations gear up for World Cup 2026 countdown

Travelling football fans advised to plan early and follow updated guidance for the United States, Canada and Mexico ahead of next summer's tournament.

England and Scotland navigate football coming home as FIFA World Cup draw took place in Washington DC last Friday.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updates travel advice to help thousands of expected travelling football fans enjoy next summer’s tournament.

Travellers urged to check visa requirements, arrange insurance and sign up for FCDO email alerts.

As the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway last week (5 December 2025), the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is urging travelling football fans to prepare early and follow updated advice for next summer’s tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

England and Scotland found out their group stage opponents Friday, as thousands of British nationals plan their travel to the first World Cup hosted across three nations. Wales and Northern Ireland also remain in contention for qualification of the tournament, set to run from 11 June to 19 July. Both sides face crucial play-off fixtures before the end of March, which will determine whether one of them can join their home nation counterparts in the tournament.

New advice for fans includes checking entry and visa requirements for each host country, travel insurance guidance, and signing up for email updates for the latest developments from the FCDO.

North America Minister Stephen Doughty said:

Our love of the beautiful game is shared across all the Home Nations and there’s nothing quite like the World Cup to get the excitement going. England and Scotland are already plotting their route to the tournament - and I hope as a proud Welshman that they are joined by the red wall of Cymru too! But with final qualifying yet to be settled for Wales and Northern Ireland - we’re encouraging all fans to start planning their journeys too, and get the admin done now, so everyone can focus on the football when the tournament kicks off in June. To make sure travelling fans make the most of the experience following their teams, it’s vital that they plan ahead and sign up to our travel advice to stay across the latest developments.

Mike Mulraney, Scottish FA President said:

Scotland supporters are synonymous the world over for their passion and pride in their national team and for the friendly atmosphere they generate wherever they visit.

A return to the men’s World Cup for the first time in 27 years means next year’s finals has rightly captured the imagination of a whole country, many of whom will be looking to travel to support their team, wherever Steve Clarke’s side are drawn to play. With this World Cup being played in three different countries it is important to follow the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice to ensure your journey is made safely and enjoyably. I urge all fans lucky travelling to plan ahead, sign-up for FCDO email alerts and make sure you don’t miss out.

The FCDO is working closely with a range of partners, including Football Associations, fan representatives and UK Police, and will continue to provide practical information and advice to travelling supporters ahead of next summer’s tournament.

Notes to editors