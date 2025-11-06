Keeping Scotland digitally secure

Strengthening cyber resilience in Scotland.

A new ‘cyber observatory’ to help protect Scotland’s public bodies from online threats will be set up as part of a package of measures to promote the country’s cyber-security.

A newly published refreshed Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland details actions and support to help people, businesses and organisations across Scotland, including local authorities, NHS boards and schools to recognise and prepare for inevitable cyber threats and ensure that Scotland stays ahead of the ever-growing cyber risk.

The Scottish Cyber Coordination Centre’s Cyber Observatory will analyse and share early warnings on cyber threats across the public sector, helping to identify emerging risks so organisations can be more proactive in managing the online threat.

As part of the refresh, the Scottish Government will continue to support take-up of cyber security learning opportunities across schools, colleges and universities. We have also pledged £300,000 to the Upskilling Fund to strengthen the cyber security skills of the public sector workforce.

This Framework details a vision to protect Scotland’s digital infrastructure and security by embedding cyber resilience into the design of systems – safeguarding the critical public services that people across Scotland rely on every day.

Justice Secretary, Angela Constance said:

“Digital technology is driving Scotland’s economic growth and shaping our future. That’s why cyber resilience and digital safety are more important than ever.

“We all rely on websites, apps, systems, and data in our daily lives – and while they bring great benefits, we must ensure they are safe and secure to use. Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and it is our shared responsibility to meet the challenges facing Scotland. The Scottish Cyber Coordination Centre’s Cyber Observatory in particular will be vital in alerting organisations to potential threats.

“This strategic framework promotes essential collaboration across government and sectors. Those partnerships are vital to keep our people, businesses, and services safe – and for building a digitally secure and resilient Scotland.”

Karen Meechan, CEO of ScotlandIS and Chair of the CyberScotland Partnership said:

“A cyber resilient Scotland is built on partnership. This framework sets out not just what we need to protect, but how we work together across public, private and third sectors to do it. Our resilience depends on our shared commitment to act, learn and support one another”

Background

The Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland 2025 - 2030 - gov.scot

Public sector organisations: National public bodies: directory - gov.scot

Cyber Upskilling Funding: Public Sector - ScotlandIS