Keeping Scotland's musicians on tour

Pilot fund to help cover rising travel costs.

Musicians based in Scotland are to benefit from a new fund to help them cover the rising costs of international touring.

Creative Scotland will receive £300,000 to establish a pilot rapid-response fund to support musicians with costs such as travel, freight and visa applications.

The one-year trial scheme will be evaluated to gather data on the wider support needs of the sector, aiding research already underway by British Council Scotland on the establishment of a dedicated export service to help Scotland's arts and culture sectors reach international audiences.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:

“International touring is vital to Scotland's music sector, enabling artists to generate income, reach new audiences, build networks across borders, and showcase Scotland's creative talent on the world stage. “However, musicians have told us that international tours are increasingly challenging for many acts, due to ever-increasing travel costs. Brexit has also hit them hard, with musicians no longer free to move between the 27 EU member states and significant costs and paperwork now required for any equipment they want to travel with. “Following extensive engagement with the sector, including the Scottish Music Industry Association, the Scottish Government will provide £300,000 to help mitigate this issue in the short-term, while the possibility of a dedicated cultural export service can be explored to ensure Scotland’s musicians are heard by the widest-possible audience.”

Iain Munro, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Scotland yesterday said:

“Scotland’s artists and institutions have a long tradition of working internationally - be that through the programming of moment-defining productions at our festivals or sharing our own best work around the world. “Audiences and artists benefit from the meeting of diverse minds and experiences which these exchanges create. So we are delighted that this touring funding from the Scottish Government will allow us to continue supporting Scottish artists and institutions to remain visible and celebrated across the world.”

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) yesterday said:

“This is a positive and timely intervention from the Scottish Government, building on the momentum from increased investment in Scotland’s cultural sector. International touring is fundamental to how Scotland-based artists grow sustainable careers and reach new audiences – sharing the soundtrack and stories of our lives on the global stage. “Despite strong international foundations that create meaningful global connections and opportunities, rising costs, ongoing administrative challenges and limited support to capitalise on them continue to limit many artists’ ability to build on that momentum. Collaboration across the SMIA, Showcase Scotland Expo and Wide Events has helped to identify both opportunities and barriers in international markets. This new fund is an important step in supporting the progression from initial opportunity to sustained touring and audience growth. “Crucially, Scotland-specific support allows us to better champion the depth, diversity and distinctiveness of Scottish music internationally, and to build audiences in a way that reflects our cultural identity and storytelling. While this pilot is an important start, continued investment will be key to fully realising the international potential of Scotland’s artists, delivering lasting cultural and economic impact.”

Background

Further information on how to apply for support will be available from Creative Scotland in due course.

Scottish Government launches research into Cultural Export Service for Scotland's arts sectors | British Council