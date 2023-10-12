Keir Starmer outlined a “proper plan” for “repairing and rebuilding” Britain - TUC

TUC says choice for voters is clear – “national renewal under Labour or continued decline under the Tories”

Commenting on Labour leader Keir Starmer’s speech to Labour Party Conference, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“Keir Starmer outlined today a proper plan for repairing and rebuilding Britain.

“And he showed that he will stand up for working-class communities.

“The contrast with the Tories’ slash and burn approach couldn’t be greater.

“The New Deal for Working People will improve working lives for millions.

“And the Green Prosperity Plan will deliver investment and good jobs up down the country.

“The choice for voters is clear. National renewal under Labour or continued decline under the Tories.”