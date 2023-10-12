WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Keir Starmer outlined a “proper plan” for “repairing and rebuilding” Britain - TUC
-
TUC says choice for voters is clear – “national renewal under Labour or continued decline under the Tories”
Commenting on Labour leader Keir Starmer’s speech to Labour Party Conference, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“Keir Starmer outlined today a proper plan for repairing and rebuilding Britain.
“And he showed that he will stand up for working-class communities.
“The contrast with the Tories’ slash and burn approach couldn’t be greater.
“The New Deal for Working People will improve working lives for millions.
“And the Green Prosperity Plan will deliver investment and good jobs up down the country.
“The choice for voters is clear. National renewal under Labour or continued decline under the Tories.”
Editors note
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
