Ken Skates: securing rail safety upgrades will mean 50% more services and ‘real transport choice’
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates today confirmed plans that will enable a major rail capacity boost on the North Wales Mainline in 2026.
Transport for Wales will increase rail capacity by 40%, with 50% more timetabled services, supported by an £800m investment in brand new CAF trains and the recruitment of additional drivers and train crew.
Changes at a number of level crossings are required to be able to operate these additional services on the line.
To support this, Network Rail and Transport for Wales are jointly undertaking a programme of local consultation, planning and development work to close four level crossings along the North Wales mainline.
Proposals include a temporary footbridge, and in future a permanent, accessible footbridge near Pensarn closing two footpath crossings, with a similar approach at Prestatyn, closing two nearby crossings and removing a temporary speed restriction.
Meanwhile, Network Rail and Transport for Wales are continuing to engage with stakeholders and the local community on the permanent closure of a footpath crossing on the branch line in Deganwy.
Speaking on a visit to Flint station, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said:
I’m delighted that we now have firm plans in place to deliver this massive increase in rail capacity for North Wales. These safety upgrades will enable Transport for Wales to significantly increase connectivity with many more services and a real transport choice for communities in North Wales.
It shows what partnership working can deliver: at industry level through Network Rail and Transport for Wales, and with a UK Government in Westminster working collaboratively with the Welsh Government.
Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens said:
Working alongside the Welsh Government we are determined to make major improvements to rail services right across Wales.
The unlocking of increased rail capacity in North Wales is just the beginning and we will continue to work together to transform services for passengers for generations to come.
Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said:
TfW is continuing to invest and transform rail services in Wales and the Borders and these future changes will help us further improve the customer experience.
We'll be able to increase connectivity and offer more rail services for the people of North Wales."
Emma Osborn, Passenger strategy director, Wales & Borders, Network Rail said:
“We look forward to working closely with Denbighshire and Conwy Councils, residents and others to improve safety on the railway and also deliver timetable improvements for our communities in North Wales. We welcome the Cabinet Secretary visit to Flint Station today and his continued support for these opportunities.”
At Flint station the Cabinet Secretary saw a range of station upgrades that are being delivered to transform the station for passengers.
These include upgrades to shelters, waiting rooms, toilet facilities and a new seating area as well as the installation of a new fully accessible footbridge – providing step free access at Flint for the very first time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/ken-skates-securing-rail-safety-upgrades-will-mean-50-more-services-and-real-transport-choice
