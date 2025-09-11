Kensington and Chelsea joins the next phase of Tech4Communities

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, has launched the next phase of Tech4Communities – ensuring that unused technology donated by local people is refurbished and returned to neighbours who need it most.

Last year, residents and businesses were invited to hand in unwanted laptops, tablets, and smartphones for secure wiping and refurbishment. Those devices are now ready to be redistributed. For the first time, residents of all ages across the borough can apply directly to receive a refurbished device. From children who need laptops for schoolwork, to jobseekers completing applications, to older adults staying in touch with friends and family, the programme is designed to make digital access possible for everyone. Smartphones are available for residents aged 16 and over.

“Digital exclusion is one of the defining inequalities of our time and it is unacceptable that people are locked out of education, employment, and essential services simply because they lack access to a device. That is why device redistribution programmes like Tech4Communities in Kensington and Chelsea are so important: they remove financial barriers to connectivity while ensuring unwanted technology is given a powerful new purpose within the community,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance.

The need is vast. Across the UK, tens of millions of mobile phones sit idle in drawers, alongside countless laptops and tablets. With secure refurbishment, many of these devices could be given a second life – reducing e-waste while helping people overcome the financial barriers that prevent full participation in education, employment, and everyday life.

Kensington and Chelsea is the latest borough to take part in Tech4Communities, which complements other DPA device redistribution initiatives such as Tech4Youth and Tech4YoungCarers. Plans are already underway to expand the programme further, creating a growing network of communities where technology is reused, waste is reduced, and access is widened.

Residents in Kensington and Chelsea who need a laptop, tablet, or smartphone are invited to apply now.

Apply Here