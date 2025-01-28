Kent detective sergeant sacked for sexually touching a junior officer

A Kent Police detective sergeant has been sacked for inappropriate sexual conduct, following our investigation.

DS Gary Stamp was found to have sexually touched a more junior female police constable in 2020 on two occasions at a police station, including one incident when both were on duty. He later dissuaded her from reporting the matter after she objected to his behaviour.

His conduct was found to be in breach of the police standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; and honesty and integrity.

A disciplinary panel appointed by Kent Police, which arranged the misconduct hearing, concluded on Friday (24 Jan). The panel decided the case for gross misconduct was proven and that DS Stamp should be dismissed without notice.

He will also be placed on the barred list, which means he cannot work in policing.

IOPC Director Mel Palmer yesterday said:

“Detective Sergeant Gary Stamp abused his position as a more established and senior officer by sexually touching a junior female police constable. “His actions were dishonest, unprofessional and inappropriate and he has been dismissed as a result of his behaviour.”

During our investigation into DS Stamp, which began October 2020 following a mandatory referral from Kent Police, we obtained an account from the junior female officer and investigators interviewed DS Stamp under criminal and misconduct caution. Witness enquiries were also conducted and phone evidence analysed.

We concluded our investigation in May 2021 and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider two charges of sexual assault. In October 2021, the CPS decided not to issue any criminal charges.