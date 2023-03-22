Kent Police officer charged with MIPO for allegedly pursuing improper relationship

A Kent Police officer is due in court to face a charge of misconductin a public office (MIPO) relating to an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police Constable Matthew Peall, 45, who is attached to East Division and based at Canterbury Police Station, will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 23 March.

Between October and December 2019, the officer is alleged to have pursued an inappropriate relationship with a witness during the course of an investigation in Canterbury.

We began our investigation in February 2020 after we received a mandatory conduct referral from the force. In February 2021, we completed our investigation and sent our final report and a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.