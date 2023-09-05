Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Kent Police officer in court over inappropriate texts
A Kent Police officer is due in court to face an allegation he sent inappropriate text messages to a witness, following our investigation.
Police constable Jake Sales, 29, based at Margate, will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 September 2023 charged with misconduct in public office for sending inappropriate text messages from his work phone to a witness he met during the course of his duties.
He has also been charged with forgery for allegedly drafting an inaccurate witness statement and falsifying an electronic signature in relation to a statement he drafted on behalf of another witness.
We began our investigation in March 2021 after we received a conduct referral from Kent Police. In December 2021 we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
