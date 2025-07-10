Kent Police officer sacked for trying to have sex with a woman who reported a crime

A Kent police constable has been dismissed with immediate effect following our investigation into his attempt to form an inappropriate emotional and sexual relationship with a woman.

PC Matthew Peall was sacked at the end of a three-day disciplinary hearing, which began on 7 July, where the panel found he had committed gross misconduct.

It was proven that he had breached the police professional standards of behaviour relating to honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

We began our investigation in February 2020 when Kent Police made a conduct referral alleging the officer had abused his power for sexual purpose by sending inappropriate messages to a witness he had met through the course of his duties.

We looked at the nature and appropriateness of the relationship between PC Peall and the woman, who had reported to police a burglary and he was the investigating officer, and his failure to report this relationship to Kent Police.

Our investigation found that he contacted the woman when on and off duty, exchanging hundreds of messages over three months with 86 per cent of them of a personal nature and nothing to do with the investigation.

He also used suggestive or lewd language in some of the messages and tried to arrange to meet up with her for sex.

The woman responded to some of PC Peall’s text messages but she frequently ignored his messages or diverted the conversation back to the investigation.

In a statement to the IOPC she described how, as a witness who tried to assist a police investigation, she additionally had to deal with unwanted advances from PC Peall.

He was dismissed without notice and will also be placed on the policing barred list.

IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:

“I would like to praise the courage of the woman who supported our investigation into PC Peall’s behaviour. “She wanted him to focus on the police investigation into the burglary rather than trying to form an inappropriate relationship with her. “Our investigation found he knew he was behaving inappropriately, as there were times when he asked if she was getting his messages and if he had overstepped the line. “There is a power imbalance between police officers acting in the course of their duties and members of the public they come into contact with through their work. “The guidance for officers shows the responsibility lies with them to maintain a professional boundary. Officers who abuse their position for a sexual purpose have absolutely no place in policing and it’s behaviour like his that damages the public’s trust and confidence in police officers.”

Our investigation concluded in February 2021. We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider criminal charges in relation to his attempt to form an improper relationship with the woman. In August 2024, PC Peall was cleared of misconduct in public office at Southwark Crown Court.

As part of our investigation, investigators interviewed PC Peall, examined mobile phone call and location data and obtained statements from several witnesses.