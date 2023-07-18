Kent Police officer to appear in court

A Kent Police officer is due in court to face a charge of misconduct in public office relating to an allegation he attempted to form an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his policing duties.

Police Constable Thomas Hill, 35, based at Canterbury, will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 July. He is alleged to have committed the offence in December 2020.

We began our investigation in December 2020 after we received a mandatory conduct referral from the force.

In April 2022 we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.