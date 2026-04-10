HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Kent Police PEEL report published
HMICFRS has graded Kent Police’s performance across eight areas. We found the force was ‘outstanding’ in one area, ‘good’ in two areas and ‘adequate’ in five areas.
Yesterday, we published the PEEL report for Kent Police.
PEEL is HMICFRS’s assessment of police forces in England and Wales. PEEL stands for police effectiveness, efficiency, and legitimacy.
Get the report : PEEL 2025–27: An inspection of Kent Police
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/kent-police-peel-report-2025-27-published/
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