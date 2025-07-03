Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership: Joint Statement

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E Musalia Mudavadi met in London on 2 July 2025 and reflected on the new Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership

Speaking as they met at London’s Guildhall in the margins of the Africa Debate, Foreign Secretary David Lammy MP and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E Musalia Mudavadi yesterday said:

As Commonwealth nations, the Republic of Kenya and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland enjoy a deep and vibrant relationship, rooted in our shared history, shared values and set apart by the exceptional talents of our people.

The new Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership 2025-2030 will provide a comprehensive framework to progress our shared objectives, strengthening the bilateral relationship and delivering growth for both our countries.

The Partnership will focus on areas of shared interest and strength, including green growth, climate and nature, science and technology, and security and stability. We will be laser-focussed on delivery - creating jobs, enhancing links between our academics, innovators and scientists, and protecting the environment, nature and our people.

Kenya is a gateway to the East African market with over 300 million people with combined GDP of over USD 400 billion (Kshs.52 trillion). UK-Kenya trade is valued at £1.8 billion (Kshs.218 billion). UK companies are among the largest employers in Kenya. This new partnership will deliver £1 billion (Kshs.177 billion) for the UK economy in export finance, engineering jobs and defence manufacturing jobs in Northampton and County Durham.

The Partnership will see Lloyd’s of London enter the Nairobi insurance market as a gateway to the East Africa Market valued up to £0.5 billion (Kshs.88billion).

Over the next five years, Kenya and the UK will deliver on high value investment deals of mutual benefit to both economies.

This includes Nairobi Railway City, a flagship project, which exemplifies what is possible when ambition meets partnership. Railway City is worth up to £150 million (Kshs.26billion) with the potential for 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kenya. Procurement for construction of the first phase of the project has now launched with opportunities ranging from commercial real estate and hospitality to tech innovation and student housing.

Both countries have agreed to explore a new Digital Trading Agreement and to aim to double trade by 2030 in areas like financial services, digital and technology, and defence and security.

The Kenya and UK governments will further their global leadership on climate and nature through the Partnership, mobilising at least £200 million (Kshs.35billion) for Kenyan climate adaptation, keeping the 1.5 C temperature goal in reach and unlocking green energy transitions and nature-based solutions.

Under science and technology, the Strategic Partnership will harness the potential of science, research, innovation and technology partnerships, including on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, to drive inclusive growth, job creation and sustainable development.

Finally, this new strategic partnership will strengthen our joint response to regional terrorism, illicit finance, cyber attacks and organised crime, keeping our people safe.

Through the UK-Kenya Security Compact, which we signed today, both countries will prioritise efforts to reduce irregular migration, and support regional stability. The renewed Compact is designed to address both traditional and emerging security threats. Priorities include tackling risks from digital spaces and new technologies, reducing irregular migration, and countering illicit finance. The partnership will continue to build on its strong foundation, ensuring that previous achievements are sustained and that new challenges are met with a coordinated, forward-looking approach.

This high ambition Strategic Partnership will enable us to go far, together, for a more prosperous and secure future for both our great nations.