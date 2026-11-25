Ukraine’s destruction of the Kerch Road bridge has embarrassed Moscow, but Russia’s adapted southern supply chains mean the military impact will probably stay localised.

Ukraine’s successful destruction of the road bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula to Russia has been hailed as an operational triumph.

Symbolically, it dramatically collapsed part of a much-reviled and contentious piece of infrastructure that was designed to cement Russia’s physical and political control over Crimea upon its completion in 2018. Politically, it was timed to cause maximum embarrassment to President Putin, on the eve of his arrival in China for a highly publicised trilateral with Presidents Trump and Xi. Tactically, Ukraine was responding to an earlier Russian attack on the North and South bridges in Kyiv that night. And strategically, the attack raises important questions about Russia’s ability – or not – to regroup its southern supply chains under pressure.

This is not the first time the bridge has been attacked, but it is the first time it has sustained such persistent damage. While the piers of the bridge appear largely intact, if cracked, replacing the destroyed steel arch is difficult – the original was constructed on land and floated into place, and there is little to prevent Ukrainian drone attacks from continuing to block attempts to repair it. There might be little utility in repairing the bridge at all, although the Kremlin has already pledged to rebuild it.

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