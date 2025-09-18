Ketamine worth estimated £17m seized in Merseyside

Ketamine worth millions has been taken off UK streets after officers stopped a van that was found to be filled with sacks of the drug.

Officers from Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) – a team of investigators from the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police – with the assistance of Merseyside Police Matrix Disruption Team, who tackle high-risk organised crime in the county, intercepted the van on the East Lancashire Road in Merseyside yesterday afternoon [16 September].

In the back of the vehicle the officers found 35 sacks filled with approximately 875kg of ketamine – worth an estimated £17m on UK streets.

A 46-year-old man from Liverpool, who was driving the van, was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned.

DCI Tony Roberts, of Merseyside OCP, said:

“Merseyside OCP has made a significant seizure of a drug which is posing an increasing threat to UK communities. Our operation has ensured that this large quantity of ketamine will never make it on to UK streets and endanger drug users.

“Merseyside OCP is working relentlessly to identify and arrest organised criminals who are profiting from the destruction and violence caused by the drugs trade.”