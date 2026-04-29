Key changes to how supported housing regulations will be implemented

On Thursday 16th April 2026 the Government published its response to the consultation on the Supported Accommodation (Regulatory Oversight) Act that took place last year.

We're really pleased to see that through our collective voice we’ve achieved a number of positive changes to the original proposals, and there’s a thank you to both MHCLG and DWP for listening to so many of our concerns and responding accordingly. This all demonstrates the effectiveness and strength of our shared voice.

If you need a reminder of the original proposals and our concerns, this summary of the original proposals, summary of Homeless Link’s consultation response and full response are available.

Overview

The Government’s response confirms that from some time in 2027, they will introduce a locally led licensing regime for all supported housing that meets the definition of ‘supported exempt accommodation’ in England.

Licence holders will have to meet a set of conditions, including complying with slightly amended National Supported Housing Standards.

An expanded list of types of service will be exempt from needing a licence, as they are subject to other oversight or regulation.

The Government will link the ability to receive Enhanced Housing Benefit to being licensed, but have paused their proposals to introduce specific definitions or a minimum threshold for the amount of care, support and supervision provided in Housing Benefit legislation.

As confirmed in February, local authorities will need to have published Local Supported Housing Strategies by 31st March 2027.

Key changes

We’ve pulled out the key concerns raised by Homeless Link members that we shared through our response, and what, if anything, has changed as a result.