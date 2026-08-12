Key facts and figures about the NHS

What's the NHS annual budget? How many doctors and nurses are there? What's the cost of an operation?

These figures focus on the NHS in England or, where England data is unavailable, public health care in the United Kingdom. The most recent figures have been used where possible. Due to the time lag of some data reporting, some data is based on 2024/25.

Our media and external engagement team, knowledge services and policy experts deal with hundreds of enquiries every year. Below are our answers to some key questions that have frequently or recently posed been to us.

How much...?

How much is spent on health and care?

In 2024/25, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) spent £204.7 billion in total, which amounts to £3,492 per person. This budget is set to increase to £216.6 billion in 2025/26, and to £246.7 billion by 2028/29. This money is used to fund a wide range of health and care services, including GP services, ambulance, mental health, community and hospital services that are commissioned by the NHS, as well as public health services that are commissioned by local authorities. It also funds some social care services, which are mainly commissioned by local authorities.

The majority of this money is spent on the day-to-day running of services. This portion of the budget is called the ‘resource’ budget and was £193.2 billion in 2024/25. It covers recurring operational costs, such as staff wages and training costs, medicines, personal protective equipment, and hospital utility bills.

The resource budget also covers administration costs for the department and the health and care system, such as departmental running costs, regulatory costs and business services, eg, the NHS payroll. These costs make up just over 1% of the Department for Health and Social Care’s resource budget.

In addition to the resource budget, the Department also receives money to spend on fixed assets – one-off investments such as buildings, medical equipment and IT systems. This is called the ‘capital budget’ and was £11.5 billion in 2024/25. The NHS has a long-standing backlog when it comes to the maintenance of its buildings, which is estimated at £15.9 billion in 2024/25. This means the investment needed just to restore buildings to standard is higher than the entire annual capital budget.

The Department of Health and Social Care budget is not the same as the NHS budget, but the latter makes up the lion’s share of the former. In 2024/25, the total NHS budget was £187.4 billion – 92% of the Department of Health and Social Care budget.

Find out more about health spending in our nutshell on NHS budgets.

What percentage of GDP does the UK spend on health compared with other countries?

In 2024, the UK spent 11.1% of its GDP on health, just above the average for comparable countries. This is higher than pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels – 10% of GDP was spent on health in 2019 – but lower than levels spent during the Covid-19 pandemic, which went up to 12.1%.

How much of the NHS budget is spent on the workforce?

The NHS is one of the world’s largest employers, with around 1.38 million full-time equivalent staff in England as of March 2026. Consequently, the wage bill for the NHS makes up a substantial proportion of its budget. In 2024/25, the total cost of employing the staff in the NHS was £89.9 billion – just over 50% of the NHS budget.

These statistics don’t include earnings for GPs (who are not directly employed by the NHS) or employees in the Department of Health and Social Care and other national bodies, such as NHS England. GPs and GP practice staff are indirectly funded by the NHS through a complex system of contracts.

What's the cost of an operation?

The cost to the NHS of an operation depends on a range of factors, such as the complexity of the procedure and how long the patient stays in hospital. The Unit Costs of Health and Social Care Manual estimates the average cost of an elective inpatient procedure at £6,620 for 24/25.

In the NHS in England, the NHS payment scheme outlines the average cost of specific procedures. For example, in 2026/27 the cost of an elective hip fracture procedure varies from £2,365 to £7,684, depending on the complexity of the procedure and the condition of the patient. These average costs are then adjusted to take account of local variation, such as higher staffing costs in London (this is known as the market forces factor).

What’s the cost of an using an ambulance and going to A&E?

In 2024/25, the average cost of using an ambulance ranged from £364 in cases where the patient could be treated in situ to £489 for cases where the patient was brought to hospital.

The cost to the NHS of an individual going to A&E depends on the type of A&E – which can range from a major consultant-led department in a hospital to an urgent care centre or walk-in clinic – and the type of treatment the individual receives. For someone who attends an urgent care centre and receives the lowest level of investigation and treatment, the average cost in 2026/27 is £115. For an individual at a major A&E department who receives more complex investigation and treatment, the average cost ranges from £174 to £567.

What’s the cost of a GP or dentist appointment?

A recent study estimated that in 2024/25 the average 10-minute face-to-face GP consultation cost the NHS £40.

Unlike most other NHS services, which are free at the point of use, most adults in England pay for NHS dentistry services. As of 2026, patients were paying between £27.90 for a check- up and up to £332.10 for other services, depending on the treatment needed.

For more detail, see our explainer on NHS dentistry.

What’s the cost of community health services?

A wide range of NHS services are provided in the community, all at different costs to the NHS. For example, in 2024/25 the estimated average cost of a face-to-face appointment with a district nurse was £60 and a stay at a mental health community rehabilitation centre was £324. In 2025/26, the costs of tests at community diagnostic centres start from £5 for a simple urine dip stick test but get much higher for more expensive tests such as an adult colonoscopy (£1,105).