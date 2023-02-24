Key role for GAD at climate conference

Climate risk experts from GAD played a key role at a major climate conference. We were the main partner at the event which was attended by around 700 people.

Climate risk experts from the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) have played a key role at a major climate conference. The department was the main partner of the event which was attended by people from a wide range of public sector organisations.

The event, the first ever Civil Service Climate and Environment Conference, was held on 21 February in central London.

Conference discussions

There were opportunities to find out more about specific topics and to connect with individuals across government.

The conference was organised by the Civil Service Environment Network (CSEN). This network brings together civil servants from more than 120 UK government departments and agencies.

About 700 people attended the day-long conference in person. The event included discussion topics such as:

using science to advise government

the power of business

climate and health

climate disinformation

planes, trains and environmental gains

GAD’s expertise

The GAD team hosted an informative presentation about their work supporting government to make financial sense of climate risk.

In the session titled ‘Climate finance, risk and uncertainty’ the team talked about our climate risk analysis expertise. We also shared insights into how we are supporting the public sector to identify climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

GAD’s presentation attracted a significant number of people both those in the audience and attendees online.

The chair of GAD’s Climate Group Sara Joslin commented: “This was a fantastic opportunity for us to share insights around climate risk.

“As conference partners we played a central role in helping to create this forum for discussion and awareness around climate change and its related issues and solutions.”