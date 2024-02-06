Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Key step for UK-Saudi defence relationship
Ministers progress talks on new strategic partnership during meetings at the World Defense Show in Riyadh.
- Decades-long defence relationship between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deepen following bilateral meetings
- Ministers agree to continue work towards building a partnership to explore development of advanced new weapons systems, including precision-guided missiles and armoured vehicles
The defence relationship between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deepened, after the Defence Secretary and Minister for Defence Procurement met their counterparts in Riyadh, where they agreed to progress work on creating a partnership to develop advanced new capabilities.
Alongside bilateral meetings at the World Defence Show, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, met their counterparts, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and His Excellency Talal Al-Otaibi, to discuss ways in which both countries could combine industry expertise and capabilities.
Further bilateral engagement will continue to build on our strategic defence partnership through equipment collaboration, the exchange of ideas, joint training and doctrine, industrialisation, and human capital development.
Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps yesterday said:
In an increasingly contested world, where we can no longer rely on a peace dividend and must be prepared to respond to growing threats, reinforcing our key defence relationships with allies and partners is more important than ever.
The UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share a decades-long defence partnership, founded in mutual security interest, reliable UK support, and longstanding industrial collaboration.
We will continue working to build our relationship even further, strengthening and deepening our collaboration for the future.
A particular focus for planned collaboration will be land-based systems including air defence capabilities and armoured vehicles, and uncrewed aerial systems along with complex weapons including precision-guided missiles.
This would be achieved through the creation of a Strategic Capability Partnership Committee, with a focus on developing cooperation in equipment and industry, research and development, and training.
Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, yesterday said:
This is a significant moment as we work towards laying a foundation for closer collaboration between the UK and Saudi Arabia, drawing on the expertise of our defence industries.
Strengthening our relationship in the long term will invigorate the UK defence industry, and allow us to go even further in building the advanced new capabilities which will keep us safe from the threats of the future.
The UK and KSA share a decades-long defence partnership, founded in mutual security interest, reliable UK support and longstanding industrial collaboration.
The visit provided an opportunity for the Defence Secretary to hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart, and to reaffirm the relationship between both countries.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/key-step-for-uk-saudi-defence-relationship
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
500 Trucks rapidly procured for British Army operations06/02/2024 10:15:00
500 support trucks will be delivered to the British Army, to support operational activity, following a rapid procurement process of just 7 months.
Grant Shapps speech at World Defense Show05/02/2024 15:15:15
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday delivered a speech at the 2024 World Defense Show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Statement on Air Strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen: 3 February 202405/02/2024 13:38:00
On 3 February, Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, supported by Voyager tankers, joined US forces in further deliberate strikes against Houthi locations in Yemen involved in their campaign targeting shipping in the Bab al Mandab and southern Red Sea.
UK Commandos train in Arctic ahead of largest NATO exercise since Cold War05/02/2024 12:15:00
Hundreds of Royal Marines and Army Commandos are conducting extreme cold weather training alongside allies in Norway ahead of Exercise Nordic Response.
Smarter maintenance for Navy Fleet under £1.85 billion contract05/02/2024 10:10:00
UK security will be boosted through a vast new contract – worth nearly £2 billion - that will ensure the long-term availability and resilience of critical naval assets.
500 Trucks rapidly procured for British Army operations05/02/2024 09:10:00
500 support trucks will be delivered to the British Army, to support operational activity, following a rapid procurement process of just 7 months.
New advanced materials centre of excellence31/01/2024 10:15:15
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has set up a £42.5m research partnership to develop ground-breaking new materials.
Veterans card rolled out to streamline access to services30/01/2024 15:15:15
Thousands of Armed Forces veterans can now apply for their HM Armed Forces Veteran Card following the launch of the service.
Defence Secretary awards medals to UK troops for Kosovo NATO peacekeeping mission29/01/2024 15:15:15
The Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps presented hundreds of personnel from the 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment with a medal for their contributions to NATO peacekeeping operations in Kosovo.